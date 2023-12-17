UFC 296: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval: Live round-by-round updates

The co-main event of UFC 296 promises to be an electrifying clash for the flyweight title, featuring the freshly crowned champion, Alexandre Pantoja, and dynamic challenger Brandon Royval.

Pantoja secured the title with a split-decision victory over Brandon Moreno at UFC 290. With four consecutive wins and a track record of technical finesse combined with grit, Pantoja aims to defend his title against Royval.

Royval, with notable submission wins over Tim Elliott and Kai Kara-France, overcame setbacks to land this title opportunity. This co-main event is not only a compelling clash between two entertaining fighters but also a rematch, as Pantoja previously defeated Royval with a second-round rear-naked choke.

The familiarity between Pantoja and Royval adds an exciting dimension to the co-main event, making it a must-watch for fight enthusiasts. Don't miss the live coverage and play-by-play updates on Sportskeeda MMA as these two formidable fighters step into the octagon on Saturday night.

UFC 296: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Brandon Royval first-round play-by-play updates

Round 1:

The fight commences with Pantoja immediately applying pressure. Royval, cognizant of Pantoja's aggressive approach, strategically circles around, adeptly thwarting takedown attempts. Despite Pantoja's persistent efforts to bring the fight to the ground, Royval's solid takedown defense prevails.

Midway through the opening round, Pantoja secures a takedown, smoothly transitioning to half guard. Royval, from the bottom, attempts to create space with upkicks. Pantoja's grappling prowess becomes evident as he navigates through Royval's defense. With less than a minute remaining, both fighters return to their feet, engaging in a quick exchange, concluding an exhilarating first round.