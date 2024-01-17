UFC 297 betting odds: Who are the favorites to emerge victorious this weekend in Toronto? Everything you need to know

The UFC 297 betting odds are of great interest to fans ahead of the upcoming pay-per-view this Saturday. Sean Strickland will defend his newly minted UFC middleweight title against surging 185-pound contender, Dricus du Plessis. As the event headliner, their bout is the marquee attraction for the fight card.

However, the co-main event also features a notable matchup, as Raquel Pennington and Mayra Bueno Silva will square off for the vacant women's bantamweight title. Other key bouts will also feature on the main card, so what are the betting odds for the UFC's pay-per-view return in 2024?

According to both the Vegas Insider and Action Network, Strickland is considered a slight -138 favorite. Du Plessis, however, differs, with the Vegas Insider listing him as a +110 underdog, while on Action Network he is a +108 underdog. This is a departure from Strickland's last fight, where he was the underdog.

Meanwhile, the co-main event is similar in that both sources feature different odds. The Vegas Insider has Pennington as a +140 underdog to Action Network's +142. Silva, by contrast, is regarded as a -170 favorite by the Vegas Insider and a -184 favorite by Action Network, likely due to her finishing ability in the cage.

Despite Neil Magny's tenured status in the UFC, he is not expected to overcome his foe, Mike Malott at UFC 297. The longtime welterweight veteran, who recently faced Ian Garry in a bout mired by controversy, is a +240 underdog on the Vegas Insider, while he is a +250 underdog in Action Network.

His opponent, Malott, is instead a -300 and -340 favorite.

The UFC 297 betting odds for the low main card

Prior to Neil Magny's clash with Mike Malott, one of Sean Strickland's teammates, Chris Curtis will take on Marc-Andre Barriault. Heading into UFC 297, the Vegas Insider and Action Network have him as a -160 and -188 favorite, while Barriault is considered a +130 and +146 underdog.

Finally, the opening bout of the main card is a thrilling featherweight fight between Arnold Allen and the unbeaten Movsar Evloev. While the Englishman is an excellent fighter, the Vegas Insider and Action Network have declared him a +140 and +142 underdog.

Evloev, meanwhile, likely off the strength of his undefeated record, is a -170 and -184 favorite.