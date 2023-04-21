Sean Strickland and Chris Curtis are close friends who train together at Xtreme Couture. The duo have once again started the debate in regards to their fights inside the gym.

The two middleweights have admitted to getting into fist fights with each other at the gym but have always put the blame on the other person.

Strickland recently posted a picture of himself and Curtis in the gym that re-ignited the whole argument. 'The Action Man' posted a screenshot of the picture uploaded by Strickland on Twitter and said that it was from their second fight in the gym.

Curtis accused 'Tarzan' of throwing the first strike in both the fights.

"Before Sean Strickland tries to twist the story, this is our second actual fist right and BOTH times sean threw the first punch. That being said there is so much happening in this pic. A bodysuit, a headbutt, Nate the great being confused in the back, Iron Will Gibson laughing."

Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513 Before @SStricklandMMA tries to twist the story, this is our second actual fist right and BOTH times sean threw the first punch. That being said there is so much happening in this pic. A bodysuit, a headbutt, Nate the great being confused in the back, Iron Will Gibson laughing. Before @SStricklandMMA tries to twist the story, this is our second actual fist right and BOTH times sean threw the first punch. That being said there is so much happening in this pic. A bodysuit, a headbutt, Nate the great being confused in the back, Iron Will Gibson laughing. https://t.co/1VaZjqooVv

Strickland responded to the tweet by sarcastically apologizing for his actions and accusing Curtis of charging at him in the gym.

"Yeah sorry for throwing the first punch... When you came running at me from across the mat calling me a motherfu**er I thought 'Oh man, Curt's about to attacked me.' I didn't realize you just wanted to hug and talk about communism..."

Sean Strickland @SStricklandMMA



When you came running at me from across the mat calling me a mother fucker I thought "oh man curts about to attacked me"



I didn't realize you just wanted to hug and talk about communism.... Chris Curtis The Action Man @Actionman513 Before @SStricklandMMA tries to twist the story, this is our second actual fist right and BOTH times sean threw the first punch. That being said there is so much happening in this pic. A bodysuit, a headbutt, Nate the great being confused in the back, Iron Will Gibson laughing. Before @SStricklandMMA tries to twist the story, this is our second actual fist right and BOTH times sean threw the first punch. That being said there is so much happening in this pic. A bodysuit, a headbutt, Nate the great being confused in the back, Iron Will Gibson laughing. https://t.co/1VaZjqooVv Yeah sorry for throwing the first punch....When you came running at me from across the mat calling me a mother fucker I thought "oh man curts about to attacked me"I didn't realize you just wanted to hug and talk about communism.... twitter.com/Actionman513/s… Yeah sorry for throwing the first punch.... When you came running at me from across the mat calling me a mother fucker I thought "oh man curts about to attacked me"I didn't realize you just wanted to hug and talk about communism.... twitter.com/Actionman513/s…

What's next for Sean Strickland in the UFC?

UFC president Dana White recently made a series of announcements regarding the upcoming UFC main events and one of them included a five-round middleweight scrap between Sean Strickland and Abus Magomedov. The fight will take place on July 1 at the UFC Apex Facility in Las Vegas.

Strickland recently broke his two-fight skid with an impressive win over Nassourdine Imavov in January. 'Tarzan' has competed a total of 18 times in the UFC and has gotten his hand raised in 13 of those encounters.

Magomedov, on the other hand, has only had one fight in the UFC as of now. The 32-year-old took on Dustin Stoltzfus in September 2022 and knocked him out in just 19 seconds.

So it was surprising for many to see Magomedov in the main event spot against a UFC veteran so soon. It remains to be seen whether Strickland will capitalize on his experience to score a victory or if the Russian will pull off an upset come fight night.

Poll : 0 votes