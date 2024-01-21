UFC 297 bonuses and aftermath: Sean Strickland and 3 others bag $50K, record live gate, new champion, and more

The UFC 297 bonuses were handed out to four fighters, including UFC star Sean Strickland.

'Tarzan' took on Dricus du Plessis in the main event of UFC 297 for the middleweight title. The bout took place on Jan. 20 and the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada served as the host for the event.

The fight proved to be a thrilling back-and-forth affair where both fighters left everything inside the octagon in their five-round battle. In the end, the fight went to the judges, who declared 'Stillknocks' as the winner via split decision. The three judges scored the bout 48-47, 47-48 and 48-47 in favor of the South African.

In his post-fight octagon interview with Daniel Cormier, du Plessis called out Israel Adesanya for a fight.

The main event title clash was awarded the 'Fight of the Night' honors and both fighters took home an additional sum of $50,000 each.

Gillian Robertson went toe-to-toe against Polyana Viana in a strawweight clash in the prelims of UFC 297. 'The Savage' got the better of her opponent and knocked her out in the second round of the fight. With the victory, Robertson also bounced back from her loss to Tabatha Ricci in June 2023.

The impressive performance resulted in the 28-year-old being named among the winners of the UFC's 'Performance of the Night' bonus and took home an additional cheque of $50,000.

Jasmine Jasudavicius and Priscila Cachoeira also engaged in a bantamweight scrap in the prelims. Jasudavicius defeated her opponent via an anaconda choke in the third round.

The 34-year-old also received a $50,000 bonus for her impressive performance that night.

UFC 297 proved to be a successful event as it earned an impressive sum of $7,898,695 in the form of gate revenue.

18,559 people attended the pay-per-view event held in Toronto, Canada.

