UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis Live round-by-round updates

The main event at UFC 297 features the much-awaited middleweight title clash between Sean Strickland and the No.2-ranked contender Dricus du Plessis.

The event has gained much fanfare, mainly owing to its turbulent build-up with trash talk and a public brawl between the headliners.

After claiming the title in spectacular fashion by dominating Israel Adesanya on the feet for 25 minutes at UFC 293, Strickland has been vocal about his willingness to face anyone the UFC puts before him. However, things turned personal for 'Tarzan' when his opponent dragged his abusive childhood into the conversation at the UFC 2024 Seasonal Press Conference.

Many consider the American as one of the best boxers in the promotion. He holds a record of 28-5 with wins against the likes of Uriah Hall and Jack Hermansson.

The South African challenger is also in no short of confidence and has predicted to finish his opponent ahead of the championship rounds. He is undefeated in the UFC, with wins against a veritable list of contenders, including former champion Robert Whittaker.

UFC 297: Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis

Round 1:

Strickland starts the round by gauging the distance with jabs and teep kicks. The champion is very accurate with his jab, landing the majority of what he throws. The challenger tries to attack the champion's lead leg, but 'Tarzan' checks each one.

The South African is trying to close the distance in an attempt to land a haymaker. A beautiful move by du Plessis as he effortlessly takes his opponent down, but the champion gets back to his feet.

The challenger partially lands a high kick. Strickland lands a big right hand to end the round. While his opponent tries to retaliate, his shots fail to find the mark.

Round 2:

Both fighters come out with vicious intent, readily trading with each other. Du Plessis lands a spinning back fist. The jab is money for the champion as he peppers his opponent constantly, denying the South African an opportunity to set up a power punch.

The challenger is finding it hard to counter Strickland's superior striking defense. However, he is getting closer and closer upstairs with his signature right hook.

The challenger puts his foe on the canvas, but the champion expertly gets back to his feet. Wear and tear from the round shows on du Plessis' left eye.

Round 3:

Strickland's jab is still as sharp as ever, stopping du Plessis' forward movement in the tracks. The South African is expending a lot of energy as he swings wide with hooks and high kicks, missing his mark with most attempts.

'Stillknocks' seems like he is trying to overwhelm the champion with activity. Meanwhile, Stickland seems to be effectively keeping his opponent at bay with quick jabs and foot movement but inflicts minimal damage on his foe.

'Stillknocks' seems to be breathing with his mouth open as we reach the closing minute of Round 3. Hard to separate the two in the round.

Round 4:

Going into the championship rounds, the champion once again employs his trusty jab, peppering du Plessis from outside. An overhand right partially lands for the challenger.

The champion thwarts another takedown attempt while the challenger still struggles with distance. The South African connects with a one-two to the champions head. Strickland is cut open on his left eyebrow.

Another takedown for the challenger, and once again, the champion gets back up to his feet. The right hand is starting to connect for the challenger. He doubles down with a high kick. Du Plessis chases the champion across the octagon and secures another takedown.

However, the champion gets back up. With one minute left on the clock, the challenger seems to be in control of the fight. A dominant round for du Plessis.

Round 5:

As we get to the final round, it's anyone's fight. 'Tarzan' is still relying on the jab, and the challenger returns fire with volume, employing quick one-twos and a high kick. A right hand partially lands for Strickland.

The challenger attempts a takedown, 'Tarzan' drops down and defends. A sweeping right hand lands for the champion, who thwarts another takedown attempt.

As we approach the final minute, both fighters are trying to outland the other and secure the round. The champion is finding his range going both upstairs and downstairs in the final moments.

A very close fight. Stay tuned for the official results.

Official decision: Dricus du Plessis def. Sean Strickland via split decision.

'Stillknocks' becomes the first South African champion in UFC history.

