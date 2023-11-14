UFC 297 tickets: How to buy, price, and everything else you need to know

UFC 297, the first PPV event of the year 2024, will take place in Toronto, Canada on Saturday, January 20.

Sean Strickland vs. Dricus du Plessis will headline the event, which will be held at the Scotiabank Arena. Strickland will defend his middleweight title for the first time against one of the top contenders in the division.

The organization recently revealed information regarding the ticket sales for the event. Take a look at the Instagram post by the UFC:

For members of the UFC Fight Club subscription service, the tickets will be on sale on Wednesday, November 15 at 10 am ET. For the members who have signed up for the newsletter, tickets to UFC 297 will be available on Thursday, November 16, at the same time. For the rest of the public, the tickets will be available on Friday, November 17, at the same time.

Tickets for UFC 297 have not yet been released, and hence, the price for the tickets is currently not available. However, the date and the location are finalized, and Canadian fans are eager to see their favorite fighters in person after over four years. The last UFC event that took place in Canada was back in 2018.

Chael Sonnen gives his thoughts on the UFC 297 main card between Strickland and Du Plessis

Chael Sonnen has given his thoughts on the main event of the UFC 297 card. Sean Strickland faces Dricus du Plessis in what will be his first title defense.

Sonnen, who frequently gives his predictions on UFC events and fighters, previously stated that Du Plessis is someone who is overlooked and is better than he seems. In a recent video, he had this to say:

"Du Plessis is great on his feet, for sure. But he's not Adesanya. Du Plessis will take a fight to the ground, but Sean Strickland is a pain in the a** to take down and is even harder to keep there. And one of the reasons you haven't seen Sean in that position, both with his fight against the Russian, his fight with Cannonier, his fight with Izzy, is because those guys....couldn't get him down."

Take a look at the video:

UFC 297 is a very important event, especially for the middleweight division, where a dominant champion was dethroned. Strickland will look to solidify his status as the champion, whereas Du Plessis will look to clinch the belt and prove Adesanya wrong.

