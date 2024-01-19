UFC 297 weigh-ins: Which fighters failed to make weight for the upcoming PPV event?

The UFC 297 weigh-ins have just wrapped up, and the main card is fortunately set to go forward without any weight-related scandals. The headliner will feature Sean Strickland defending his middleweight crown against Dricus du Plessis, and both fighters were on point on the scales.

Strickland weighed in at 184.75 pounds, while du Plessis hit the scales at 184 pounds. Meanwhile, the UFC 297 co-main event consists of submission specialist and finisher extraordinaire Mayra Bueno Silva taking on the streaking Raquel Pennington, who is known for her resilience and workrate.

Both women will compete for the vacant women's bantamweight title, which was left without an owner in the wake of Amanda Nunes' retirement.

Just as with the main event, Silva and Pennington had successful weigh-ins, with the Brazilian weighing in at exactly 135 pounds. By contrast, Pennington weighed in at 134.8 pounds.

The non-title fights include a welterweight clash between Neil Magny and Mike Malott. As the bout is a non-championship matchup, both men had a limit of 171 pounds, but came in just under, with Magny at 170.75 pounds and Malott at 170.5 pounds.

Another non-title bout is Chris Curtis taking on Marc-André Barriault in a middleweight contest. Curtis hit the scales at 185.25 pounds, while his foe was 184.5 pounds.

Finally, the opening fight on the main card is an important featherweight fight featuring Arnold Allen and Movsar Evloev. Allen stepped on the scales at 145.5 pounds, while the unbeaten Russian was just a shade heavier at 145.75 pounds.

UFC 297's preliminary cards and their weigh-ins results

The final preliminary bout at UFC 297 is a bantamweight clash between Garrett Armfield, wheighed in at 135.2 pounds and Brad Katona, who was 136 pounds. Elsewhere, Charles Jourdain and Sean Woodson both made weight at 145.5 pounds for their featherweight fight.

Unfortunately, there were some fighters who missed weight. Ramon Taveras came in several pounds over the bantamweight limit at 139.75 pounds, while his foe, Serhiy Sidey, was at exactly 135 pounds. This turned it into a catchweight bout.

In the women's strawweight division, Gillian Robertson and Polyana Viana both hit the scales at 115.75 pounds. For the early preliminaries, Yohan Lainesse and Sam Patterson made their welterweight bout official by weighing in at 170.75 pounds and 169.5 pounds respectively.

Meanwhile, Priscila Cachoeira weighed in at 133.5 pounds for her bantamweight clash with Jasmine Jasudavicius, who hit the scales at 133 pounds without incident.

The first fight at UFC 297 was at flyweight and (now catchweight) between Jimmy Flick and Malcolm Gordon. Flick came in at 126 pounds, which is the exact non-title limit, while Gordon was unfortunately over the limit at 127.5 pounds.