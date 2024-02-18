UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria: Full video highlights

UFC featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski took on Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 298. The title fight took place on Feb. 17 and the Honda Center in Anaheim, California served as the venue for the event.

Volkanovski was last seen in action at UFC 294 when he moved up to lightweight on short notice for a rematch against Islam Makhachev. The move did not turn out well as 'The Great' suffered a first-round knockout defeat in that fight.

Topuria, on the other hand, is currently undefeated as a professional fighter and holds a spectacular record of 14-0. 'El Matador' has won all six of his fights in the UFC and scored a dominant decision victory against Josh Emmett in his last UFC outing.

Check out the two athletes make their way into the arena for the UFC 298 main event below:

Tech billionaire and Facebook's co-founder Mark Zuckerberg accompanied Volkanovski during his walkout to the octagon.

Expand Tweet

The fight started on a highly competitive note as both fighters had their moments in the opening round.

Expand Tweet

The story changed in the second round as Topuria scored a brutal knockout against 'The Great'. With the victory, 'El Matador' dethroned Volkanovski to become the new featherweight king.

Expand Tweet