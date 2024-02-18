UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria: Live round-by-round updates

The main event at UFC 298 features a thrilling featherweight title clash between reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski and the No.3-ranked contender Ilia Topuria.

The Australian champion will be stepping inside the octagon this weekend for the first time since his crushing first-round KO loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 294.

Many, including 'El Matador', believe the KO loss will make 'The Great' vulnerable to being finished this time around as well.

However, Volkanovski (26-3) is undefeated as a featherweight in the UFC and boasts wins against divisional legends such as Jose Aldo and Max Holloway. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest 145-pounders of all time.

In the other half of the main event, Topuria (14-0) is undefeated in his MMA career with wins against a veritable list of contenders, including Josh Emmett and Bryce Mitchell.

The Georgian-born Spaniard has been quite vocal about his confidence in beating 'The Great' in the lead-up to the bout.

However, money lines for the fight have given Volkanovski the upper hand as a -125 favorite, with 'El Matador' as a +105 underdog.

Don't miss the live coverage and play-by-play updates on Sportskeeda MMA as the main event attraction unfolds at UFC 298.

Watch Alexander Volkanovski face off with Ilia Topuria below:

UFC 298: Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria

Round 1:

The champion starts the fight with a head kick. An inside leg kick lands for Alexander Volkanovski. Ilia Topuria lands partially with a right hand. 'The Great' is relying on his kick to keep his opponent at bay. 'El Matador' is looking for an opening to explode.

A calf kick from Topuria spins the champion around. More calf kicks land for the challenger. Volkanovski's leg is showing visible signs of damage from the calf kicks, forcing 'The Great' to switch to southpaw. Topuria lands a big right hand on the champion.

The Australian seems to have adapted his game plan and is now firing back leg kicks of his own. The pair clinches, and a good knee to the head lands on the break for the champion.

A very close round with little to separate between the pair.

Round 2:

As the second round unfolds, Volkanovski is continually switching his stance keeping his opponent guessing. A good right and left hook lands for the challenger. Another stiff jab lands for Topuria. A calf kick momentarily imbalances the champion.

'The Great' is employing a stick-and-move tactic, peppering his opponent with quick jabs before circling back for another.

'El Matador' is continuing with his onward pressure, chasing the champion across the octagon. 'El Matador' catches the champion on the chin with a powerful overhand right at the end of a four-punch combo, putting his lights out. We have a new champion.

Official result: Ilia Topuria def. Alexander Volkanovski via KO (3:32 of Round 2)

Watch Ilia Topuria celebrate his win below:

