UFC 298 Alexander Volkanovski vs Ilia Topuria: Main card start time, main event walkouts, and everything else you need to know 

UFC 298 is just around the corner and here is everything you need to know about the UFC’s second pay-per-view event of the year.

The event will take place at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California on Feb. 17, 2024. This will be the promotion’s first event at the venue since UFC 270, which took place in January 2022.

In the main event, UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will attempt to make the sixth defense of his title reign against No.3-ranked Ilia Topuria. Volkanovski is the longest reigning current UFC champion and is widely regarded among the greatest featherweights in the promotion’s history.

It is being speculated that a potential win over Topuria might cement his legacy as the consensus greatest UFC featherweight champion of all time. Meanwhile, Topuria is undefeated as a professional MMA fighter with a perfect 14-0 record. He is coming off a dominant unanimous decision win over former interim UFC featherweight title challenger Josh Emmett.

In the co-main event, former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will attempt to get back in the win column with a win over Brazil’s Paulo Costa.

‘The Reaper’ fell short against against Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290, and so, will be looking to kickstart another title run by defeating a former title challenger in Costa.

UFC 298: Main card start time, full fight card, and where to watch

UFC 298 main card will kick off at 10 PM ET / 7 PM PT and 3:00 AM GMT. Fans in India can catch the action live from 8:30 AM onwards on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2024. Main event fighters are expected to walk out at approximately 12:30 PM ET / 9:30 PM PT, but this is subject to change depending on the results of the rest of the fights on the card.

American fans looking to purchase the pay-per-view can do so through ESPN+. Fans in the UK can watch the event live on TNT Sports Box Office.

Here is the full fight card for UFC 298:

Main Card

Featherweight - Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria (Championship fight)

Middleweight - Robert Whittaker vs. Paulo Costa

Welterweight - Geoff Neal vs. Ian Machado Garry

Bantamweight - Merab Dvalishvili vs. Henry Cejudo

Middleweight - Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov

Preliminary Card

Strawweight - Amanda Lemos vs. Mackenzie Dern

Heavyweight - Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Justin Tafa

Bantamweight - Rinya Nakamura vs. Carlos Vera

Early Prelims

Light heavyweight - Zhang Mingyang vs. Brendson Ribeiro

Welterweight - Josh Quinlan vs. Danny Barlow

Welterweight - Oban Elliott vs. Val Woodburn

Women’s flyweight - Andrea Lee vs. Miranda Maverick