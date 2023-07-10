"It’s over for him" - Fans discuss Robert Whittaker's title aspirations after upsetting defeat against Dricus Du Plessis

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker's plans to reclaim the 185 pounds gold were crushed again as he succumbed to a crushing second-round knockout loss to new blood Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 290.

Earlier in 2022, Whittaker failed to win back the title from reigning champion Israel Adesanya, to whom he initially lost the championship in 2019. Although 'The Reaper' still holds a respectable record at 24-7, fans seem to believe that the 32-year-old is never getting his hands on the title again.

In the wake of the upsetting loss, disappointed fans flooded Twitter to discuss the Australian's future title aspirations.

A disheartened netizen @DovySimuMMA expressed his thoughts of 'Bobby Knuckles' waining chances at being the champion, saying:

"Robert Whittaker will never be MW champ again… right? 😭😢😟"

While @RealshitCrypto seconded the observation, saying:

"Once his contract is done, he’s retiring it’s over for him."

@_PiggyPie drew a parallel between Rober Whittaker and Conor McGregor, saying:

"That was a guy who looked like this rapidly changing sport has passed him by. McGregor is the same way. They remember being dominant, but the way guys win fights is changing."

A hopeful fan chimed in, saying Whittaker is still young to ignore a comeback completely:

"He’s still only 32, Cannonier is like 40 and still a contender, so it’s not out of the realm of possibility to me."

@MacLifeChris tweeted:

"Those wars with peak Romero are catching up ☹️."

Checkout few other responses below:

Dricus Du Plessis heaps praise on Robert Whittaker calls him 'a true gentleman'

South African fighter Dricus Du Plessis rocketed his career trajectory to new heights with an impressive second-round knockout over Robert Whittaker. The win against the former champion meant a great deal for the South African, considering 'Bobby Knuckles' is one of his idols.

During the post-fight octagon interview with Joe Rogan, 'Stillknocks' heaped praise on his opponent by saying:

"Robert Whittaker, damn, he hits hard, and he hits soo fast that this is truly the biggest honor of my whole fighting career. Being able to share the cage with a legend. A guy that I had a fighter's only poster of in my room, wishing to be like someday. Robert... he is a gentleman, a humble man, and truly a legend of the sport."

Catch Dricus Du Plessis' comments below:

