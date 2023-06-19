Is Conor McGregor still worth the trouble for the UFC?

Conor McGregor can't seem to stay out of the trouble. The Irishman is the greatest star in MMA history, and the gem that shines brightest in the world of UFC pay-per-views. Such status has afforded 'The Notorious' opportunities that have eluded his roster-mates.

He remains the only UFC fighter that the promotion's upper brass cleared for a crossover bout in boxing against unbeaten all-time great Floyd Mayweather Jr. Furthermore, he is the only fighter, besides BJ Penn, to be given the opportunity to become the UFC's first simultaneous two-division champion.

Unfortunately, current trends seem to indicate that Conor McGregor may no longer be the golden goose that he once was. Even if he still is, the rising tide of controversies that he keeps riding continue to blacken his image in ways that are counterintuitive to maintaining his star power.

In the past, the controversy he courted by attacking a bus full of fighters at UFC 223 Media Day only heightened fan interest in his record-breaking grudge match with Khabib Nurmagomedov. But is the trouble he brings still worth the dollars he generates or have things changed?

Conor McGregor keeps racking up sexual assault allegations

It's important to note that none of the sexual assault allegations made against Conor McGregor have yet resulted in a formal charge. If he is ever found guilty, it could spell the end of his position as the UFC's golden goose. If not, it would certainly damage his image to a significant degree.

Several high-profile entities and companies would likely cut all ties with him due to the negative association of being connected with him. While most UFC fighters are only celebrities in the niche world of MMA, Conor McGregor has transcended the limitations of the sport to achieve mainstream superstardom.

He has become an A-lister, as far as athletes are concerned. Thus, the scrutiny he draws with his actions is much greater than others. This goes for both his positive and negative actions. Few things are more difficult to recover from than rape allegations. Unfortunately, 'The Notorious' is notorious for several such allegations.

Mirror Fighting

Miami Police Department have confirmed they are investigating sexual assault allegations against Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor has been accused of sexually assaulting women three times now, with the latest allegation coming just days prior on the 11th of June. If the Irishman is innocent of every accusation thrown his way, this still highlights a worrying trend: he has become an easy target.

The Irishman is either guilty of heinous sexual crimes or has racked up enough sexual assault allegations that people not only associate him with the crime, but they find it believable that he commits it. Neither option is good, especially if the UFC remains intent on keeping him as the face of the promotion.

This is doubly true given the overall image that MMA still has in mainstream media, where it is often dismissed as lacking the integrity of other sports. Coupled with his other controversies, like punching an older man at a bar for refusing a shot of his whiskey, public patience may be running out.

His injury is one that's notoriously difficult to return from

When Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier locked horns inside the octagon at UFC 264, hardly anyone could have predicted the outcome. So when the former UFC double champion snapped his shin against 'The Diamond', the MMA world held its collective breath in wonder: was it the last of McGregor as a fighter?

Legendary middleweight Anderson Silva was never the same after his own devastating leg break against Chris Weidman. 'The Spider' went from helming a 16-fight win streak in the UFC to losing five of his last seven MMA bouts under the UFC banner, with the other two fights being a no-contest and controversial win.

Conor McGregor was taken out on a stretcher after suffering a leg injury at #UFC264

Conor McGregor's own injury occurred back in July 10, 2021, almost two years ago. Despite his apparent recovery, there is no telling what he will look like upon his upcoming return to the octagon. Is he still the longterm cash cow that the UFC can keep banking on if he is no longer the same fighter due to his injury?

Another loss, which would be his third consecutive defeat, could be damaging to his image as a fighter. Furthermore, fan interest in him appears to already be waning given the disappointing ratings for the 31st season of The Ultimate Fighter, on which 'The Notorious' is a coach.

Is he still worth the paycheck he demands if, after his return bout, it's revealed that he's a shell of his former self on the receiving end of his third straight loss after returning from a crippling injury at 34 years old?

Conor McGregor's delayed return

The Irishman's return bout with Michael Chandler was initially announced earlier this year. Yet, it is now the second-last week of June and there is no official date for the matchup. Worse still, Conor McGregor has not reentered the USADA drug-testing pool for the mandatory six-month waiting period.

Without doing so, and barring an exemption, he will not be cleared for competition this year. The former featherweight was given a deadline by the drug-testing organization, but seems to have exceeded it. So as things stand, all hope for McGregor's return to take place in 2023 have been dashed.

FIGHTING LTD



Some news surrounding Conor McGregor and the USADA Testing Pool

Furthermore, footage of him training has been scarce, with much of it consisting of re-uploads of old sparring footage showing a physique different from his recent, more muscled frame. Instead, the PPV record-breaker has been spotted partying and frequenting other events more than he's been spotted training.

Even UFC president Dana White recently spoke about how difficult it is to convince the likes of McGregor to roll out of his silk sheets and commit to a return to the octagon. Given the drama with USADA and his apparent lack of commitment to a return, he may no longer be worth the hassle.

