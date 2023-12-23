UFC 298 Fight Card: Which bouts have been officially announced for highly anticipated PPV?

UFC 298 marks the premier MMA promotion's second pay-per-view of 2024. The fight card is scheduled for February 17 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California. The event is jam-packed with alluring matchups and fan-favorite fighters.

The pay-per-view will be headlined by the featherweight title fight between reigning champion Alexander Volkanovski and No. 4 ranked contender Ilia Topuria.

The Aussie fighter is widely regarded as one of the most dominant champions ever in the 145-pound division. 'The Great' holds a record of 26-3 and had the top position in the pound-for-pound ladder not long ago.

Topuria (14-0) is undefeated in his MMA career and boasts wins against Bryce Mitchell and Josh Emmett. Many consider 'El Matador' the greatest threat to Volkanovski's reign since Max Holloway.

Another significant inclusion for the fight card is the middleweight contest between former champion Robert Whittaker and former title challenger Paulo Costa.

While the fight was originally planned for UFC 284, contract disputes on the Brazilian's end prevented the fight from happening. However, Dana White confirmed the matchup for February 17 earlier this week in an Instagram post.

Catch Dana White's comments below:

According to the UFC website, surging welterweight star Ian Garry is also scheduled to make an octagon return at Anaheim against the No. 8-ranked Geoff Neal.

A bantamweight matchup featuring former two-division champion Henry Cejudo and the No. 2 ranked contender Merab Dvalishvili has also been scheduled for the fight card.

Heavyweights Tai Tuivasa and Marcin Tybura will also lock horns at UFC 298. In the women's strawweight division, the undefeated Tatiana Suarez will take on Amanda Lemos.

Alexander Volkanovski says he will "teach" Ilia Topuria "a lesson" at UFC 298

Alexander Volkanovksi believes he vastly outranks Ilia Topuria as a fighter, and 'The Great' looks forward to making it clear at the upcoming UFC 298.

During the recent UFC seasonal press conference, the Australian went after his opponent, proclaiming that he was going to dominate the Spaniard at Anaheim:

"Look, he is undefeated... so he hasn't been beaten yet. He is confident. He is backing his skills; he needs to, but I believe I'm going to be teaching him a lesson in February. I can't wait to do it... Look, I just don't think he is as good as he says he is."

Catch Alexander Volkanovski's comments below: