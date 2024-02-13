UFC 298 payouts: How much Alexander Volkanovski, Ilia Topuria, Paulo Costa, and the others are getting paid?

UFC 298 is just around the corner, separated only by a few days. It is among the most stacked cards of 2024 so far, so with that being said, what are the UFC 298 payouts, given the amount of hype surrounding most of its fights, especially those scheduled for the main card?

While the UFC has not officially disclosed the purses of the fighters in question, estimates of what the fighters may earn have been reported. First, the Alexander Volkanovski vs. Ilia Topuria payouts will likely see both headliners earn more than every other fighter on the card.

According to the Sports Daily, Volkanovski stands to pocket $1.042 million, which consists of a base pay of $1 million and incentive pay of $42,000. However, what he will earn in PPV points can only be estimated after the event's conclusion. Meanwhile, his opponent, Topuria, will reportedly earn $532,000.

His pay consists of a base $500,000 pay and a $32,000 incentive payment. The co-main event between Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa will reportedly earn 'The Reaper' a guaranteed salary of $321,000, with his incentive pay being $21,000. Meanwhile, Costa's guaranteed salary is $71,000.

The Brazilian's fight purse is especially interesting, given previous reports of his new contract being significantly more lucrative than the last. So it brings a $71,000 purse, $6,000 of which is incentive pay, into question. This will draw even greater scrutiny given that Geoff Neal will reportedly pocket more money than him.

The American welterweight stands to earn $74,000, $11,000 of which is incentive pay. Conversely, his opponent, Ian Garry, will earn $56,000, with $6,000 being incentive pay. Lower on the card, Henry Cejudo takes on Merab Dvalishvili in the Olympian's last-ditch effort to rise back to the top.

Cejudo will reportedly earn $161,000, of which $11,000 is incentive pay. Meanwhile, Dvalishvili will reportedly pocket $111,000, with the same $11,000 incentive pay as his opponent. Finally, the first bout on the main card is Anthony Hernandez vs. Roman Kopylov.

However, there are no reports of their potential earnings for UFC 298.

Is UFC 298 the most important fight of Alexander Volkanovski's career?

Alexander Volkanovski defends his UFC featherweight title against Ilia Topuria this Saturday at UFC 298, and the bout is of significant importance to 'The Great.' First, it will be his sixth title defense, which is one short of matching all-time featherweight great José Aldo's record of seven.

Secondly, many observers are wary of a potential Volkanovski decline, given that he is both 35 years old and coming off a brutal knockout loss. So, the Australian is eager to prove his doubters wrong.