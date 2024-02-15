UFC 298: Walkout songs Alexander Volkanovski, Ilia Topuria, Robert Whittaker, and others have used before

UFC 298 is set to rock the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, this weekend with a stacked lineup of highly anticipated fights.

In the main event, Alexander Volkanovski is preparing to defend his featherweight title against Ilia Topuria. The second pay-per-view event marks the 35-year-old Australian's sixth title defense, while Topuria stands on the brink of history as the first German-born Spanish fighter to contend for a UFC title.

'The Great' has suffered defeats in two of his last three bouts, which took place in a higher weight class against Islam Makhachev, including a first-round knockout loss to the lightweight champion at UFC 294 in October 2023. Meanwhile, 'El Matador' outclassed Josh Emmett with a unanimous decision victory last June, securing himself a shot at the title.

In the co-main event of UFC 298, Robert Whittaker and Paulo Costa are set to clash in a significant middleweight bout. Both fighters were previously slated for a main event showdown in April 2021, but Costa's withdrawal due to illness disrupted their plans. Similarly, they were targeted for UFC 284 in February 2022, but 'Borrachinha' asserted that he had not signed a contract after the UFC announced the matchup.

The UFC has curated an impressive lineup of fights, including a championship headliner and showcasing top talents from across the world. An integral part of an electrifying fight card is the fighter entrances, which significantly elevate the atmosphere prior to each bout and play a crucial role in captivating the audience.

Explore the walkout songs previously used by some of the fighters featured on the UFC 298 card.

Which songs did Alexander Volkanovski and Ilia Topuria walk out to?

With an impeccable 13-0 record in the 145-pound division, Alexander Volkanovski consistently reflects his Australian heritage through his music selection. There's a possibility that 'The Great' might choose the 1981 classic pop rock 'Down Under' by Men at Work as his walkout song, a track he has favored since his TKO finish debut against Yusuke Kasuya in 2016.

Meanwhile, Ilia Topuria, boasting a 6-0 UFC record, is expected to make his entrance to 'Love Tonight' by Shouse (Vintage Culture & Kiko Franco Remix), the same track he utilized during his commanding win over Josh Emmett. 'El Matador' might also choose 'Fronteamos Porque Podemos' by De La Ghetto ft. Daddy Yankee, Yandel & Ñengo Flow is a song he has frequently used.

Which songs did Robert Whittaker, Paulo Costa, and others walk out to?

Robert Whittaker, with a 15-5 octagon record, seeks to rebound from his unexpected second-round TKO defeat to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 290 last July in order to reestablish himself in the title picture. The former middleweight champion is anticipated to maintain his tradition of entering to 'Can't Be Touched' by Roy Jones Jr., a song that has served as his consistent walkout anthem for an extended period.

Paulo Costa, holding a 6-2 UFC record, will be stepping into the octagon for the first time since his hard-earned victory over Luke Rockhold at UFC 278 in August 2022. Following this win, he encountered a series of canceled bouts, notably his withdrawal from a highly anticipated showdown with Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294. While the Brazilian fighter has previously entered to 'X Gon’ Give It To Ya' by DMX, he recently took to social media to enlist his fans' help in choosing his walkout song for UFC 298.

'Borrachinha' humorously suggested in January that he might opt to walk out to Chimaev's diss track, created by an artist known as UFC Alien.

Among the other entrance songs chosen by fighters is 'Hypnosis' by Sleep Token, a track linked to the experienced Geoff Neal, who aims to recover from his submission loss to Shavkat Rakhmonov.

'Handz of Steel' is set to face the up-and-coming Ian Garry, who has been unstoppable in the octagon with a perfect 6-0 record. 'The Future' with his adaptable fighting style, also demonstrates a diverse musical preference, possibly opting for either 'Layla' by Derek & Dominos or 'Take Me to Church' by Hozier, both of which he has used in the past.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC 298 lineup:

Anthony Hernandez: 'Bladadah' by Mozzy

Roman Kopylov: 'My Homeland Siberia' (Ratina) by Nikolai Emelin

Mackenzie Dern: 'Righteous' by Hippie Sabotage

Amanda Lemos: 'De Dentro Pra Fora' by Julia Vitoria

Justin Tafa: 'Take Me Home, Country Roads' by John Denver