UFC 299 date: What do we know about the event so far?

The UFC 299 date has been revealed as March 9, 2024, as it is one of the promotion's few confirmed events for next year and will be the last pay-per-view before the blockbuster UFC 300. However, with 2023 yet to end, very little is known about UFC 299, including its location and venue.

So, besides the UFC 299 date, what else is known about the pay-per-view? Fortunately, fans can look forward to its first confirmed bout: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon 'Chito' Vera, which will be contested for 'Sugar's' UFC bantamweight title. The pair's bout will be a rematch of their earlier UFC 252 encounter.

O'Malley lost the previous bout with Vera but has dismissed the outcome as a fluke and aims to prove as much come March 9. It will be O'Malley's first defense of his bantamweight title and will also serve as a test for his drawing power as a UFC champion, with many wondering if he can fill Conor McGregor's shoes.

While other matchups are being considered for the UFC 299 date, nothing else has been confirmed. Rumors are also sparse regarding potential bouts for the card. Regarding O'Malley's fight with Vera, the two rivals recently took part in a promotional face-off.

Despite losing their first fight, 'Sugar' is confident that he will emerge victorious over 'Chito,' even telling (at 15:16 minutes) renowned sports journalist Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour that he believes he'll be dominant:

"I don't want to talk him down too much, because I've got to build a fight. But I'm going to smoke this dude."

How close will the UFC 299 date be to UFC 300?

While the UFC 299 date has been announced as March 9, 2024, there's almost no news on UFC 300, which will be the next pay-per-view right after it. However, rumors exist about who may or may not be booked to fight at UFC 300. Among those rumored for a matchup is Conor McGregor.

Michael Chandler, the Irishman's scheduled opponent, expressed his belief that they would lock horns at UFC 300. If his prediction does come to pass, the two of them will almost certainly headline the event.