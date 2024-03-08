UFC 299 weigh-ins: How much do headliners officially weigh heading into upcoming pay-per-view event?

The much-awaited UFC 299 is slated to go down this Saturday at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

The main event of the third pay-per-view event of 2024 will see Sean O'Malley defending his UFC bantamweight title for the first time against former rival Marlon Vera.

The official weigh-ins for the event took place at the host hotel in Miami on Friday, March 8. O'Malley was the first fighter to step onto the scale, hitting the championship weight of 135 pounds. Vera appeared to face difficulties during his weight cut, resorting to using a booth for his weigh-in, yet he ultimately matched the champion's weight by recording 135 pounds.

Merab Dvalishvili also weighed in at 135 pounds as the official backup fighter, but his services won't be required since both headliners successfully made weight.

In the co-main event of UFC 299, Dustin Poirier and Benoit Saint Denis are scheduled to square off in a five-round lightweight clash. Poirier registered at 156 pounds, the upper limit for a non-title bout, while Saint Denis weighed in at 155 pounds, officially confirming their matchup.

The official weigh-in will be succeeded by UFC 299 ceremonial weigh-ins, which will take place at the Kaseya Center at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT on the same day in the United States, corresponding to a 1 AM GMT start on Saturday, March 9, in the United Kingdom.

The public event is free and accessible to everyone. Fans across the globe can tune in to the live stream of the ceremonial weigh-ins via various platforms, including UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok.

Complete results for UFC 299: Sean O'Malley vs. Marlon Vera 2 weigh-in

Main Card

Sean O’Malley (135) vs. Marlon Vera (135): bantamweight title

Dustin Poirier (156) vs. Benoît Saint Denis (155): lightweight

Kevin Holland (170) vs. Michael 'Venom' Page (170): welterweight

Gilbert Burns (171) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (170): welterweight

Petr Yan (135) vs. Song Yadong (136): bantamweight

Preliminary Card

Curtis Blaydes (257) vs. Jailton Almeida (241): heavyweight

Katlyn Cerminara (125) vs. Maycee Barber (125): women's flyweight

Mateusz Gamrot (156) vs. Rafael Dos Anjos (156): lightweight

Pedro Munhoz (135) vs. Kyler Phillips (135): bantamweight

Ion Cutelaba (205) vs. Philipe Lins (206): light heavyweight

Michel Pereira (186) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (185): middleweight

Robelis Despaigne (261) vs. Josh Parisian (266): heavyweight

*CJ Vergara (127) vs. Asu Almabayev (126): flyweight

Joanne Wood (125) vs. Maryna Moroz (126): women's flyweight

*Vergara exceeded the flyweight limit by one pound.