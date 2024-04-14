UFC 300: Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic: Live round-by-round updates

The UFC 300 preliminary card will be headlined by a thrilling matchup between former champion Jiri Prochazka and Aleksandar Rakic.

Having tasted defeat inside the octagon for the first time in his previous outing, a TKO loss to Alex Pereira at UFC 295, 'BJP' will be eager to return to winning ways against the ever-dangerous Rakic.

Prochazka believes that a victory at the anniversary pay-per-view could provide him with another shot at the light heavyweight crown. Having been forced to vacate the title in 2022 due to injury, he will no doubt be eager to reclaim the throne.

Rakic will be returning from an unfortunate injury suffered against Jan Blachowicz at UFC Vegas 54 in 2022, which saw him tear a ligament in his knee. The striking specialist will look to employ his kick-heavy style against the unorthodox Prochazka.

The Czech fighter is the more experienced of the two, holding a record of 29-4-1, while 'Rocket' carries a record of 14-3 heading into the bout.

According to ufc.com, Rakic is currently marked as a -120 favorite, with the former champion a +100 underdog.

UFC 300: Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Follow the events of every round from the fight below:

Round 1:

As the opening round begins, both fighters trade low kicks before Aleksandar Rakic starts opening up with some fast right hands. The Austrian continues to target Jiri Prochazka's front leg with powerful calf kicks.

Rakic lands a brutal leg kick that clearly affects his opponent's movement. Both fighters continue feinting at one another, hoping to find a firm opening on the feet, with 'Rocket' looking to land his powerful right hand but missing more often than landing.

Prochazka rocks his opponent briefly with a straight right hand as he closes out the round well.

Round 2:

Rakic lands a straight right as the second round begins before the fighters trade low kicks. 'Rocket' lands a well-timed step-in elbow that draws an audible reaction from the crowd.

Prochazka then lands a powerful overhand right that ignites a furious exchange. The action intensifies as the round continues with the former champion increasing his pressure. Prochazka lands a massive right hand that hurts Rakic before following up with more strikes.

The Austrian finds himself on the ground and he continues to eat punches before the fight is stopped by the referee after a relentless barrage.

