UFC 300 payouts: How much will Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, Justin Gaethje, and others make? Estimated purses reported

The UFC 300 (April 13, 2024) will feature three title fights and several other exciting matchups. It'll witness a number of current and former UFC champions grace the octagon.

Its headlining matchup has UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira defending his title against former divisional kingpin Jamahal Hill. The co-headlining matchup will see UFC women's strawweight champion Zhang Weili defending her throne against Yan Xiaonan. The card's third title matchup has BMF champion Justin Gaethje defending his belt against Max Holloway.

During the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference, UFC CEO Dana White notably announced that the fighter bonuses for the monumental event would be $300,000.

As reported by Marca, in Alex Pereira's most recent matchup, his UFC light heavyweight title-winning performance against Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 (Nov. 2023), he reportedly secured $1,132,000.

Pereira is entering his upcoming matchup as a reigning UFC champion, which will further increase his overall purse with pay-per-view points. Ergo, a million-dollar-plus payday for 'Poatan' at UFC 300 could be likely.

Meanwhile, Hill's most recent fight was his UFC light heavyweight title-winning performance against Glover Teixeira at UFC 283 (Jan. 2023). It was reported that 'Sweet Dreams' received approximately $392,000 for that fight, including the UFC promotional guidelines compliance payment of $32,000.

The American fighter vacated his title after an Achilles tendon injury last July. Pereira then captured the vacant title in November. Speculation has abounded that despite not having the belt, Hill's pay could be in the $400,000-plus ballpark, as indicated by his last payout.

UFC 300 purses: How much will BMF champion Justin Gaethje and other stars get paid?

As per MMA Salaries, the total payout (excluding win/performance bonuses) for UFC 300 could potentially be around $14,271,500, and the event's cumulative Venum sponsorship payouts are projected to be $403,500.

The estimated payout for Pereira is $2,850,000, whereas Hill would get $540,000. Besides, Zhang Weili and Yan Xiaonan could take home $2,250,000 and $290,000 respectively. BMF titlist Justin Gaethje could walk away with $2,369,000, whereas Max Holloway could earn $2,129,000.

Elsewhere on the main card, Charles Oliveira could get $779,000, and Arman Tsarukyan could bag $164,000. Bo Nickal will likely make $162,500, and Cody Brundage could receive $64,000.

Now, on to the UFC 300 preliminary card, Jiri Prochazka could earn $212,500, and Aleksandar Rakic could secure $74,000. Calvin Kattar can bag $169,000, and Aljamain Sterling could earn $274,000. Holly Holm and Kayla Harrison would likely receive $274,000 and $312,000 respectively. Besides, Sodiq Yusuff would get $74,000, while Diego Lopes would get $62,500.

As for the early preliminary card, Jalin Turner would bag $119,000, whereas Renato Moicano could get $109,000. Jessica Andrade would secure $179,000, and Marina Rodriguez would earn $119,000. Bobby Green would receive $124,000, while Jim Miller takes $179,000. Deiveson Figueiredo would secure $224,000, whereas Cody Garbrandt gets $169,000.

The aforementioned reported payouts are estimates. The UFC hasn't officially disclosed the payouts for UFC 300 yet.

Poll : Are the estimated fighter payouts justified for UFC 300? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion