UFC 300 PPV price: How and where to watch the Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill headlined marquee event on streaming?

The highly anticipated UFC 300 pay-per-view will be underway on April 13. The stacked fight boasts three title fights and a lineup featuring the sport's biggest names.

In the main event at Las Vegas's T-Mobile Arena, light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will defend his title against Jamahal Hill, who seeks to reclaim the belt he ever lost inside the octagon.

How to watch UFC 300

For viewers in the United States, UFC 300: Pereira vs. Hill will be available exclusively on ESPN + PPV. An ESPN+ subscription costs $10.99 monthly, with a discounted annual option of $110.

In the UK, the vent will be broadcast on TNT Sports.

Fight Schedule

The action starts early, with the Early Prelims kicking off at 6:00 pm ET / 3:00 pm PT on ESPN + and UFC Fight Pass. The prelims follow at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT on ESPN and ESPN+.

Finally, the main card featuring the championship bout airs at 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT exclusively on ESPN+.

UFC 300 lineup: Who else is fighting on the main card?

Apart from the headliner light heavyweight championship fight, the marquee event will also feature an all-Chinese strawweight title showdown between champion Zhang Weili and top contender Yan Xiaonan.

Rounding out the championship trilogy in the BMF title fight featuring Justin Gaethje taking on Max Holloway.

Check out the entire lineup below:

Main Card

Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill (UFC light heavyweight title)

Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan (UFC women's strawweight title)

Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway (Lightweight)

Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan (Lightweight)

Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage (Middleweight)

Prelims

Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic (Light heavyweight)

Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling (Featherweight)

Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison (Women's bantamweight)

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes (Featherweight)

Early Prelims

Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano (Lightweight)

Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez (Women's strawweight)

Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller (Lightweight)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt (Bantamweight)

