UFC 300 rumors: Analyzing some of the most popular theories surrounding the upcoming milestone PPV event

UFC 300 is set to go down on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The historic card is already stacked and features some incredible matchups throughout from the prelims all the way through to the main card.

The UFC, however, is yet to reveal the main event, and the rumor mill has been working overtime trying to figure out what the promotion has in store for the marquee card.

According to one report, the reliability of which is uncertain, there are suggestions that the UFC will look to replace it's 170-pound division with two new weight classes: 165 pounds and 175 pounds.

Furthermore, the report suggests that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler will take place at UFC 300 for the inaugral 165-pound strap in the main event. The claim was made by The Punch Report on X (Formerly Twitter).

Former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya also recently took to social media to hint at a UFC 300 return.

Despite announcing a hiatus from the sport, he has been called out by long-time foe Alex Pereira and their trilogy bout is seen by some as the biggest fight the UFC could put together.

A number one contender's fight with Khamzat Chimaev, who is also a huge star, may be a possibility.

Israel Adesanya vs. Dricus du Plessis rumored to headline UFC 300

On top of 'The Last Stylebender's' cryptic Instagram story, in which he appeared to hint at a UFC 300 appearance, his gym's striking coach, Mike Angove, hinted at a UFC 300 clash between Israel Adesanya and Dricus du Plessis, the newly crowned middleweight champion.

X user @myrksitymma took note of an Instagram post that Angove had shared, and reposted it to X alongside the caption:

"City Kickboxing’s Striking/MMA coach ‘Lightning’ Mike Angove drops a cryptic IG post hinting at Israel Adesanya’s next opponent being Dricus Du Plessis Possibly #UFC300 ?"

Check out the post here:

As things stand, it's still too soon to tell if an Adesanya vs. du Plessis showdown will headline UFC 300 or not. That being said, it seems very likely that the UFC will issue a statement sooner rather than later and confirm the lineup for their most important card in years.