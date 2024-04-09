UFC 300: Walkout songs Alex Pereira, Jamahal Hill, Justin Gaethje, and others have used before

UFC 300 is finally upon us, scheduled for April 13 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Featuring three title fights and a star-studded card filled to the brim with some of the most celebrated names in the sport, including an impressive roster of 13 current and former world champions.

In the main event, Alex Pereira is gearing up to defend his light heavyweight championship against former titleholder Jamahal Hill. The momentous pay-per-view (PPV) event marks the Brazilian's first defense of the 205-pound title, with Hill setting his sights on reclaiming the belt he voluntarily relinquished.

'Poatan' has made waves in the UFC, solidifying his place in the annals of history by becoming the quickest fighter to attain two division championships in only seven bouts. Following a hard-fought split-decision victory against Jan Blachowicz at UFC 291 in July, Pereira seized the vacant light heavyweight title with a second-round TKO triumph over Jiri Prochazka at UFC 295 last November.

Meanwhile, Hill defeated Pereira's mentor, Glover Teixeira, at UFC 283 in January 2023 to capture the then-vacant 205-pound title previously held by Prochazka. However, 'Sweet Dreams' was forced to vacate the championship last July following an Achilles tendon tear sustained during a basketball game.

In the co-main event of UFC 300, reigning strawweight champion Zhang Weili is preparing for her second title defense since reclaiming the championship as she faces off against compatriot Yan Xiaonan.

'Magnum' is riding the momentum of a commanding unanimous decision victory over Amanda Lemos at UFC 292 in August. Conversely, Xiaonan squared off against Jessica Andrade in her most recent bout, securing a unanimous decision win at UFC 288.

Another high-profile showdown on the UFC 300 lineup showcases Justin Gaethje squaring off against Max Holloway for the honorary 'BMF' title in the lightweight division. 'The Highlight' claimed the title with a head-kick knockout of Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 last July. On the other hand, Holloway enters the bout off a knockout victory over Chan Sung Jung 'The Korean Zombie' at UFC Singapore in August 2023.

The UFC has curated an impressive lineup of matchups for its premier PPV events of the year. An integral component of these highly anticipated occasions is the fighter entrances, serving as the initial spectacle that sets the tone for each bout and holds a crucial role in engaging the audience's interest.

Ahead of UFC 300, the walkout songs for the fighters are still under wraps. However, we can delve into the tunes previously selected by some of the athletes featured on the card.

Which songs did walk Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill out to?

With a 6-1 record in the octagon, Alex Pereira boasts one of the most imposing walkout rituals, marked by his iconic bow and arrow gesture. He consistently honors to his Pataxó tribe heritage through his choice of music. There's a possibility that 'Poatan' may opt for 'Itsári' by Sepultura as his entrance anthem, a track he has favored since his electrifying knockout victory against Andreas Michailidis during his promotional debut at UFC 268 in 2021.

Meanwhile, Jamahal Hill, who also sports a 6-1 UFC record, is anticipated to walk out to 'In the Air Tonight' by Phil Collins, the very same tune he employed during his dominant victory over Glover Teixeira. Additionally, 'Sweet Dreams' might opt for 'Where I’m From' by Jackboy, a track he has previously used in his entrances.

Which songs did Zhang Weili, Yan Xiaonan, and others walk out to?

Zhang Weili, with a remarkable 8-2 record in the octagon, continues her quest to uphold her status as the first Chinese UFC champion. She is expected to maintain her tradition by entering to her signature walkout anthem, 'Swordsman & Sea of Laughter' by Huangshan. The iconic track has accompanied 'Magnum' since her debut in the octagon back in 2018.

Yan Xiaonan, also with a UFC record of 5-2, aims to extend her current two-fight win streak and potentially translate it into a championship victory. 'Nine' has showcased variety in her walkout songs, choosing different tracks for nearly every entrance into the octagon. At UFC 288, she walked out to 'Yuan Zou Gao Fei' by Jin Zhiwen.

Justin Gaethje, with an 8-4 UFC record, is determined to maintain his momentum at UFC 300 as he vies for a stronger foothold in the title race. The reigning 'BMF' titleholder is anticipated to enter the arena to the tune of 'Fallen Kings' by Tribal Seeds. The same anthem accompanied his walkout in his previous clash with Dustin Poirier. Alternatively, 'The Highlight' might opt for 'Ready' by Alborosie feat. Jo Mersa Marley, a song that resonated with his victory over Rafael Fiziev.

Meanwhile, Max Holloway, holding a 21-7 octagon record, ventures into the lightweight division for the second time in his illustrious UFC career. The former featherweight champion has maintained a tradition of entering the arena to a mix of 'Running Up That Hill' by Kate Bush and 'Hawaiian Kickboxer' by Moke Boy for an extended period. It is anticipated that 'Blessed' will continue with this iconic walkout soundtrack.

Adding to the array of chosen entrance songs is 'Oh Hino' by Fernandinho, a track synonymous with the seasoned Charles Oliveira. The former 155-pound champion aims to sustain his momentum following his explosive first-round finish of Beneil Dariush last June at UFC 289 as he endeavors to reaffirm his standing in the title race once again.

'do Bronx' is preparing to go head-to-head with Arman Tsarukyan, who holds an 8-2 UFC record. Tsarukyan arrives at the matchup with a three-fight winning streak, eyeing a potential ascent into the title picture with a triumph over the Brazilian. 'Ahalkalakets' as consistently marched to the octagon to the melodies of 'Yarkhusta', a folk Armenian tune that embodies his cultural heritage and pays homage to his homeland.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC 300 fight card:

Jiri Prochazka: 'Legends Are Made' by Sam Tinnesz

Aleksandar Rakic: 'Ready for War' by 50 Cent

Calvin Kattar: 'The House of the Rising Sun' by The Animals

Aljamain Sterling: 'Blackout' and 'I Love' by Joyner Lucas

Holly Holm: 'The Landlord’s Walk' by Blair Douglas

Deiveson Figueiredo: 'Bandoleros' by Don Omar feat. Tego Calderon

Cody Garbrandt: 'Thunderstruck' by AC/DC

Renato Moicano: 'Isaac' by Edson Gomes

Jim Miller: 'Bad Moon Rising' (remastered) by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Bobby Green: 'Skee Yee' by Sexyy Red

Jalin Turner: 'm y . l i f e' feat. 21 Savage, Morray

Jessica Andrade: 'Diz (You Say)' by Gabriela Rocha

Marina Rodriguez: 'I’m Shipping Up to Boston' by Dropkick Murphys

Bo Nickal: 'Hand of God' by Bellion

Cody Brundage: 'Fantasy' by Mariah Carey

