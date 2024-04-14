UFC 300: Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan: Live round-by-round updates 

The co-main event at UFC 300 features a women's strawweight title matchup between reigning champion Zhang Weili and the No.1 contender Yan Xiaonan.

Weili is on a dream run in her career. The strawweight queen is currently on a three-fight win streak and has already registered one title defense in her second tenure as champion.

'Magnum' is 24-3 in her professional career and has not lost since her back-to-back defeats against Rose Namajunas in 2021.

The 34-year-old holds the No.2 spot on the UFC women's pound-for-pound rankings and for good reason. She holds wins against a veritable list of contenders including Joanna Jedrzejczyk, Jessica Andrade, and Carla Esparza, among others.

Weili is dangerous regardless of where the fight might end up. She holds 11 knockouts and eight submission wins to her name.

While Xiaonan's recent results are a mixed bag, going 3-2 in her last five, her high-profile wins against Mackenzie Dern and Andrade stamped her a ticket to a title fight.

Much like her opponent, 'Fury' is also adept in the striking department and holds eight knockouts to her name. Currently sitting at the No.10 spot in the women's pound-for-pound ladder, a win against 'Magnum' will undoubtedly elevate her to the top half of the rankings.

Don't miss the live coverage and play-by-play updates on Sportskeeda as the co-main event unfolds at UFC 300.

Watch the final face-off for the strawweight title match-up below:

UFC 300: Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan

Round 1:

As the opening round commences, Weili opens up with a high kick. Xiaonan closes the distance and engages in a clinch. As they disengage, Weili lands a body kick. Weili lands a few punches as the pair re-engages.

After conceding a 1-2 combo, Xiaonan takes 'Magnum' down. However, the champion springs back to her feet. 'Fury' catches Weili at the end of a straight punch and floors her momentarily. The champion quickly gets back up.

A spinning back fist lands for the champion. Weili employs a hip throw from the clinch to take her opponent down. 'Magnum' expertly gets her opponent's back. She sneaks in a rear-naked choke with mere seconds left on the clock. As the closing bell forces Weili to release the hold, 'Fury' seems like she is almost unconscious. However, Xioanan recovers in her corner.

Round 2:

As the second round unfolds, Weili quickly puts her opponent down and tries another rear-naked choke. 'Fury' defends it this time. However, Weili still has top control. The champion sensing her superiority on the ground seems adamant to keep the fight on the canvas.

Weili transitions to her opponent's back and employs vicious ground-and-pound. Xiaonan looks like she has no answer for her opponent's onslaught. Weili transitions off the back to an arm triangle. 'Fury' expertly slips out of the submission, reverses position, and gets back to her feet.

In the dying seconds of the round, Xiaonan wobbles the champion with a straight punch.

Weili might be two rounds up at this point.

Round 3:

As the third round starts, Xiaonan uses her sidekick to keep Weili at bay. A vicious right hand lands for Xiaonan. 'Fury' floors the champion with a straight right hand. She follows it up with kicks to her opponent's thigh.

With all the grappling that transpired, Weili seems to be winded at the mid-way point of the third round. Xiaonan seems to be the fresher fighter. After getting stung by a straight right hand, Weili tries to take her opponent down. However, 'Fury' succeeds in completing the takedown.

As the pair get back to their feet, Xiaonan employs a beautiful sweep to put Weili on her back once again. However, the champion springs back to her feet. Xiaonan is out striking the champion in most striking exchanges.

A good round for the challenger.

Round 4:

As the championship rounds unfold, Xiaonan seems to be the sharper striker. A sharp 1-2 combo lands for the challenger. 'Fury' puts Weili down on the canvas once again with a right-hand left-hook combo. The champ, however, quickly gets back onto her feet.

'Magnum' takes her opponent down and takes her back. The champion seemed to be hunting for a submission from her opponent's back. She might be looking to sink in the same rear-naked choke that almost earned her the win in the opening round.

Weili is landing a barrage of punches on her foe. She still has back control. The champion finishes the round raining down punches off of her opponent's back.

Round 5:

A high kick lands for the champion early in Round 5. Weili quickly closes the distance, takes her opponent down and almost gets top control. Xiaonan flips position and gets back to her feet.

Weili closes the distance in between a striking exchange, changes levels, and puts her opponent on the canvas. Weili has side control and is looking to transition to the challenger's back.

She secures back control and spins her opponent out onto her back. She is hunting for a rear-naked choke. However, Xioanan is efficiently fighting her opponent's hand, isolating Weili's right hand to stop the submission attempt.

Weili now has top control but she is unable to employ effective ground-and-pound as her opponent ties her up. The champion finishes the fight on top of her opponent.

A good round for the champion. Weili has surely retained her title. Stay tuned for the official decision.

Official Decision: Zhang Weili def. Yan Xiaonan via unanimous decision (49-45x3)

Expand Tweet