UFC 301 commentary & broadcast team: Joe Rogan replaced Paul Felder in Brazil

UFC 301 is set for this weekend, marking the promotion's return to Brazil since UFC Fight Night 231. It has been defined by low fan expectations, as the main event features Alexandre Pantoja defending his flyweight title against Steve Erceg. Naturally, the UFC 301 commentary team will not feature Joe Rogan.

Rogan does not work pay-per-views outside of the United States, so he will be replaced by others, who will undoubtedly pour every ounce of effort into presenting the best show possible.

The UFC 301 commentary team

Without Joe Rogan at the helm, the UFC commentary team will be helmed by veteran voice Jon Anik and former fighters-turned-commentators Daniel Cormier and Paul Felder. Additionally, as has been the case, another former fighter in Din Thomas will pop in on occasion to offer real-time analysis of the fights.

Anik is often regarded as the voice of reason in the broadcast booth, often keeping everyone's focus on the action inside the octagon. Meanwhile, Cormier often brings a casual, fun energy that sets the fans at ease. Felder, a veteran of the octagon, offers a fighter's insight, even though 'DC' is an ex-fighter as well.

Whether fans will respond positively to the commentary team remains to be seen, as Cormier has frequently been on the receiving end of intense criticism from various sources due to alleged lapses in commentary.

Even fellow fighter and commentator Dominick Cruz has criticized 'DC' for reportedly not conducting research.

The UFC 301 broadcast team

Elsewhere, on the UFC broadcast team, Bruce Buffer reprises his role as the pay-per-view ring announcer. As one of the most recognizable voices in the promotion, he will introduce the fighters to the audience in the iconic fashion that's become associated with him.

Others who will be present for the media team are former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen, who will serve as a desk analyst on the post-fight show. He will be joined by Phil Murphy, who will host the desk.

Meanwhile, longtime MMA reporter Karyn Bryant is expected to interview the event's fighters backstage before and after UFC 301.