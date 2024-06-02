UFC 302 bonuses: Islam Makhachev $100,000 richer after submitting Dustin Poirier

UFC 302 just concluded. The Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, hosted the sixth UFC pay-per-view of the year. It included a number of intriguing bouts between a variety of reigning and past champions, well-established competitors, and promising newcomers.

The event was headlined by a lightweight showdown between reigning champion Islam Makhachev and former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier. It was Poirier's third chance at UFC gold.

In the co-main event, Sean Strickland squared off against Paulo Costa in a five-round middleweight bout.

Fight of the Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

The main event clash between Islam Makhachev and Dustin Poirier won Fight of the Night honors.

Makhachev started the fight well, keeping Poirier on the ground for most of the first round while threatening with a number of submission attempts. In Rounds 2 and 3, Poirier put up a lot, but Makhachev maintained a clear lead on the scoreboard.

During the championship rounds, Poirier refuted takedown attempts and managed to land a few painful blows, including an elbow that caused Makhachev to sever his head. This is when the narrative began to shift. Poirier looked to be winning Round 5, but Makhachev put him on the canvas after a hard grappling exchange, and Poirier lost via D'arce choke.

Makhachev defeated Poirier via submission in the fifth round to retain his lightweight title. The two fighters took home a $50,000 bonus each after their exciting fight in the main event of UFC 302.

Performance of the Night: Islam Makhachev and Kevin Holland

Islam Makhachev and Kevin Holland's performances against Dustin Poirier and Michal Oleksiejczuk, respectively, won them the Performance of the Night honors. earning an additional $50,000 bonus each.

Makhachev submitted Poirier in the final round, and Holland defeated Oleksiejczuk via armbar submission in the first round to win the bonuses.

