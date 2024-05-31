UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-in: What time are the final faceoffs?

UFC 302 is poised to rock the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, this weekend. The event signifies a noteworthy landmark for the MMA promotion, marking its 10th visit to the 'Gateway City' and its comeback since UFC 288 in May 2023.

Fighters scheduled to step into the octagon on Saturday night underwent the demanding process of weight-cutting at the UFC host hotel in Newark on Friday, May 31.

In the main event, reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev is set to defend his title against Dustin Poirier. Poirier was the first fighter to step on the scale, registering at 155 pounds. Makhachev, likewise, tipped the scale at 155 pounds, the maximum allowed for their lightweight title bout.

Meanwhile, in the co-main event of UFC 302, Sean Strickland is slated to face off against Paulo Costa in a middleweight showdown. Both fighters successfully weighed in at 185 pounds, officially confirming their matchup.

The official weigh-in will be succeeded by the UFC 302 ceremonial weigh-ins for fans at the Prudential Center, scheduled for 5 PM ET/2 PM PT on Friday, May 31 in the United States. This timing corresponds to a 9 PM GMT start time in the United Kingdom on the same day.

The event is free and open to all attendees. Fans worldwide can stream the ceremonial weigh-ins live on multiple platforms, such as UFC.com, YouTube, Facebook, Twitch, Instagram, and TikTok.

Credits: UFC website

Also featured on the main card, Kevin Holland is set to face Michal Oleksiejczuk in a middleweight matchup, alongside a heavyweight collision pitting Jailton Almeida against Alexandr Romanov. Additionally, Randy Brown will go head-to-head with Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in a welterweight bout.

The UFC 302 broadcast is scheduled to commence at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT on Saturday, June 1 in the US, translating to a start time of 12 AM GMT on Sunday, June 2 for UK viewers.

Meanwhile, the main card is slated to begin around 10 PM ET/ 7 PM PT in the US, translating to a start time of 2 AM GMT in the UK. The main event fighters are expected to make their entrances at approximately 12:30 PM ET/ 9:30 PM PT/ 4:30 AM GMT, although this timing is subject to change based on the outcomes of earlier fights on the card.