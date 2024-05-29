UFC 302 payouts: How much are Islam Makhachev, Dustin Poirier, and others making? Estimated purses reported

The highly-anticipated UFC 302 event is set to take place on June 1, 2024. Its headlining match will witness reigning UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev put his title on the line against former interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

Besides, the card's co-headlining match has former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland clashing against Paulo Costa in a fight with possible 185-pound title implications. The event has several other exciting matchups, too, and the consensus is that the UFC 302 payouts are likely to be quite high.

Per NY Fights, the UFC 302 cumulative fighter payouts could exceed $10 million (not inclusive of PPV points for headlining and co-headlining fighters). Moreover, Islam Makhachev's paydays for his past two octagon appearances are indicative of his upcoming fight's lucrative pay.

Makhachev is believed to have notched a guaranteed purse of $2.6 million for his last two fights combined. He reportedly bagged $1 million for his first encounter against Alexander Volkanovski (Feb. 2023) and $1.6 million for their rematch (October 2023).

After adding the bonuses, the lightweight kingpin's total pay for his past couple of fights was over $4 million. Additionally, for his UFC 302 fight, Islam Makhachev is likely to receive a guaranteed pay of around $1-1.5 million. Makhachev's total pay for the event could go up to at least $3 million with bonuses and PPV points combined.

Meanwhile, the belief is that Dustin Poirier bagged his biggest paydays in his rematch and trilogy fight against UFC megastar Conor McGregor back in 2021. Against Makhachev, Poirier is likely to take home a $800,000 guaranteed purse, almost close to his payouts from the McGregor matches. 'The Diamond' could earn up to $2 million after the bonuses and PPV points are added.

As for the co-headlining bout, Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa could walk away with $500,000 each as guaranteed purses. Also, Strickland and Costa could take home additional pay via PPV points and bonuses.

Elsewhere on the card, fan-favorite Kevin Holland could make $150k-$200k. Holland's opponent, Michal Oleksiejczuk could earn $150k, as could Niko Price.

Moreover, Randy Brown, Jake Matthews, and Alex Morono could bag $110k respectively. One ought to note that all these figures are estimates and haven't been officially confirmed by the UFC.

Who else is slated to compete on UFC 302 fight card?

Apart from the Islam Makhachev-Dustin Poirier headlining match and Sean Strickland-Paulo Costa co-headliner, the Kevin Holland-Michal Oleksiejczuk fight is being viewed as a potential barnburner. A heavyweight clash between Jailton Almeida and Alexander Romanov and a welterweight fight between Randy Brown and Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos round off the UFC 302 main card.

Furthermore, the UFC 302 preliminary card will feature four bouts, comprising multiple notable combatants like Jake Matthews, Niko Price, and Alex Morono. The early preliminary card boasts three bouts, with fighters like Mickey Gall, Ailin Perez, Joselyne Edwards, and Andre Lima set to compete inside the octagon.

The UFC 302 fight card has been listed below (*Kindly note that the fight card is subject to change):

Main Card

UFC lightweight title bout: Islam Makhachev (C) vs. Dustin Poirier

Middleweight bout: Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa

Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Heavyweight bout: Jailton Almeida vs. Alexander Romanov

Welterweight bout: Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

Preliminary Card

Middleweight bout: Cesar Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov

Lightweight bout: Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki

Welterweight bout: Philip Rowe vs. Jake Matthews

Welterweight bout: Niko Price vs. Alex Morono

Early Preliminary Card

Welterweight bout: Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez

Women's bantamweight bout: Ailin Perez vs. Joselyne Edwards

Flyweight bout: Mitch Raposo vs. Andre Lima