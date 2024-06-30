UFC 303 bonuses and aftermath: Alex Pereira and five others get coveted $50K, event sets promotional record

UFC 303 is now in the books. The highly anticipated event delivered several thrilling moments throughout the night for the entertainment of MMA fans around the world. The event was held on June 29 during International Fight Week and the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada served as the venue.

UFC light heavyweight king Alex Pereira blew the roof off the arena with his electrifying performance in the main event of the night. 'Poatan' locked horns against Jiri Prochazka for the belt in a rematch and brutally knocked him out with a head kick in the second round of the fight.

With the victory, the Brazilian is now on a four-fight win streak. The 36-year-old also received a 'Performance of the Night' bonus worth $50,000 for his incredible victory.

Apart from Pereira, Payton Talbott, Macy Chiasson and Joe Pyfer were among the winners of the 'Performance of the Night' bonus as all three of them delivered highly impressive finishes in their respective fights at UFC 303.

All three athletes received an additional sum of $50,000 each.

In the prelims of UFC 303, veterans Cub Swanson and Andre Fili went toe-to-toe in a featherweight clash. The fight unfolded as a thrilling back-and-forth affair that went the 15-minute distance.

In the end, 'Touchy' was declared the winner vis split decision. The three judges scored the contest 28-29, 29-28 and 29-28 in favor of Fili.

Their bout was awarded the 'Fight of the Night' honors and both fighters took home a bonus cheque of $50,000 each for their efforts.

The pay-per-view event had 18,881 people in the audience. UFC 303 proved to be a financial success in terms of gate revenue as the live gate for the event was $15,909,243. This number reportedly marks the fourth highest gate revenue in the promotion's history.

