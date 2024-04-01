"UFC 306 at The Sphere" - MMA Twitter in pandemonium after Sean O'Malley drops cryptic one-word post

Sean O'Malley was able to defend his bantamweight title for the first time when he picked up a dominant unanimous decision victory over Marlon 'Chito' Vera in the main event of UFC 299. While he previously suggested that his next title defense won't come until 2025, 'Suga' recently hinted that his return to the octagon could take place in September.

The bantamweight champion took to Twitter, simply stating:

"Sugtember"

Check out Sean O'Malley's tweet below:

Fans shared a variety of reactions to the news. @spinninbackfist noted what pay-per-view card will take place in September, tweeting:

"UFC 306 at the Sphere 👀👀👀"

@ZtnBlanco predicted that Merab Dvalishvili will become the bantamweight champion:

"Merab is taking your belt at the sphere"

@JumpTheGilly questioned why a Mexican fighter would not headline the event, quoting comments from UFC President and CEO Dana White:

"Not enough Mexicans to headline? Mexican Merb is cool and all but it would be a stretch to still call this fight at the sphere “a love letter to Mexican fighters”"

@ukraniandream predicted that the promotion will put together a massive card:

"Of course they’ll make another massive card just for O’Malley"

@CollinJustin1 suggested that the tweet could be an April Fools joke:

"April fools, Marab! That shot ain’t coming till 2026 😀"

@dylans1439332 is uninterested in seeing O'Malley face anyone aside from Dvalishvili:

"if it’s anything but merab vs sean we don’t want it"

@MECU999_BACKUP2 claimed that O'Malley can't sell on his own:

"Yes. Because they know he can't sell s**t himself."

@XSocialMedium does not believe 'Suga' is a superstar:

"nah they feed him anything to make him a superstar when he doesn't have it in him"

Check out the best fan reactions below:

Sean O'Malley previously suggested he would not return until 2025

Following his UFC 299 victory over Marlon 'Chito' Vera, Sean O'Malley called out Ilia Topuria, suggesting an interest in chasing double champ status. After the featherweight champion and fans both claimed that he needs to face Merab Dvalishvili first, 'Suga' took to Twitter to claim he will face 'The Machine' in 2025:

"I WANT MARAB. 2025 will be legendary ✌🏽"

Check out Sean O'Malley's tweet on facing Merab Dvalishvili in 2025 below:

O'Malley faced backlash from fans, and Dvalishvili himself, for wanting a year to prepare for the bout. It appears now, however, that he is open to facing the No.1 contender in September.

