UFC 309: Viviane Araujo vs. Karine Silva: Live round-by-round updates

The main card of the UFC 309 pay-per-view showcase features an all-Brazilian clash in the women's flyweight division as seasoned veteran Viviane Araujo takes on rising contender Karine Silva.

Araujo has been a seasoned fixture in the 125-pound weight class and currently occupies the No.9 spot in the divisional rankings. A veteran of six years in the promotion, she’s tested her skills against elite competitors and earned a reputation as a durable and skilled fighter. Despite a 2-3 record in her last six outings, she remains a tough challenge for any flyweight aiming to ascend the ranks.

Silva, meanwhile, has emerged as a surging talent from Dana White’s Contender Series Class of 2021. She’s amassed an impressive 4-0 UFC record, including three finishes, and climbed to No. 11 in the rankings. She was last seen inside the octagon against Ariane Lipski and won the fight by unanimous decision.

The UFC 309 action kicks off with the preliminary card at 6:00 PM ET / 3:00 PM PT, while the highly anticipated main card is scheduled to begin at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT.

Round 1

Araujo starts the fight working from the outside while Silva controls the center of the octagon. Silva threw kicks, but Araujo countered effectively and landed a solid right hand. Araujo’s quick reflexes and light footwork have helped her evade Silva’s grappling attempts.

Silva pushes forward with a 1-2 combination, but Araujo answers back with a looping right. Silva struggles to connect, missing with several strikes. Araujo landed a clean body shot and continued to avoid Silva’s attacks. Towards the end of the round, Silva landed a left hand that visibly affected Araujo. She followed up with another solid punch that staggered her opponent.

Our Score: 10-9 Araujo

Round 2

