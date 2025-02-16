UFC Vegas 102: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues: Full results

UFC Vegas 102 concluded on Feb. 22 at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. The event featured a total of 12 fights across nine different weight classes. The main and co-main events highlighted veteran fighters facing off against rising contenders, signaling a potential changing of the guard in their respective divisions. This article provides a recap of the fights and details the UFC Vegas 102 full results.

Main event - Jared Cannonier def. Gregory Rodrigues

In the main event, No. 7-ranked middleweight contender and former title challenger Jared Cannonier faced Gregory Rodrigues. Cannonier, looking to bounce back from consecutive defeats against Nassourdine Imavov and Caio Borralho in his recent matches, aimed to return to the winner's circle.

Conversely, Rodrigues sought to extend his winning streak to four fights and break into the top 15 of the division.

Rodrigues started strong, taking an early lead by pressuring Cannonier with a high volume of attacks and landing several powerful strikes, which led to him dropping Cannonier twice in Round 1.

However, this intense effort seemed to drain Rodrigues’ cardio, resulting in a significant reduction in his output by Round 2. Cannonier, having survived the early onslaught, patiently took control in Round 2, landing more impactful strikes. He appeared to be the fresher fighter heading into the third round, while Rodriguez seemed to be fading quickly.

In the closing moments of Round 3, a short elbow from Cannonier dropped Rodrigues, with the bell saving him from potential ground-and-pound finish.

As they entered Round 4, Cannonier did not give the 32-year-old a chance to recover. He pushed forward, trapping Rodrigues against the cage and unleashing a flurry of punches. Rodriguez went to the ground and covered up, leading the referee to stop the fight.

Co-main event - Youssef Zalal def. Calvin Kattar

In the co-main event, veteran fighter and No. 10-ranked featherweight Calvin Kattar faced off against the resurgent Youssef Zalal. Kattar entered the fight on a three-fight losing streak, although none of those losses were particularly dominant.

In contrast, Zalal had been on a roll since his return to the UFC in 2024, achieving a three-fight win streak, with all three victories coming by submission.

In the fight, Zalal effectively used his movement to avoid damage while landing cleaner strikes throughout the three-round contest. Kattar struggled to keep up with Zalal's speed and was unable to intercept his entries to counter with effective strikes.

Following his coaches' advice, the veteran fighter put in a strong effort to turn the match into a brawl and secure a finish in the third round. However, Zalal consistently evaded most of the strikes that came his way and refused to engage. As a result, the judges scored two out of the three rounds in Zalal's favor, declaring him the winner by unanimous decision.

UFC Vegas 102: Main card results

Edmen Shahbazyan def. Dylan Budka

Middleweight fighters Edmen Shahbazyan and Dylan Budka faced off on the main card, both looking to return to the win column. Shahbazyan was coming off a second-round submission loss to Gerald Meerschaert, while Budka had suffered defeats in both of his UFC fights against Cesar Almeida and Andre Petroski.

After an initial feeling-out process, Shahbazyan caught Budka with a pullback right hand as Budka was coming in. Budka fought hard to maintain his balance and stay on his feet; however, he staggered back and dropped to the canvas as Shahbazyan finished him off with a few follow-up strikes. The fight ended at the 1:35 mark of Round 1.

Nazim Sadykhov def. Ismael Bonfim

In another bout, Ismael Bonfim faced off against Nazim Sadykhov of Azerbaijan, seeking his second consecutive win in the lightweight division. Sadykhov, a graduate of Dana White's Contender Series, aimed to secure his third victory in the UFC following his previous fight, which ended in a majority draw.

Bonfim was the aggressor early on, landing crisper and more powerful strikes. However, Sadykhov maintained his composure and hurt Bonfim with a question mark kick. He stole the round with several more strikes and appeared close to getting a finish.

The referee requested that the ringside physician examine Bonfim’s right eye, as he seemed to be experiencing an issue due to the kick landed in Round 1. The physician recommended stopping the fight, leading to Sadykhov being declared the winner by TKO.

Andre Petroski def. Rodolfo Vieira

In the opening bout of the main card, middleweights Rudolpho Vieira and Andre Petroski engaged in a competitive three-round battle. Both fighters had their moments, but Petroski did enough to convince the judges and secured a unanimous decision victory, marking his second consecutive win.

UFC Vegas 102: Preliminary card results

Jose Miguel Delgado def. Connor Matthews

In the headlining bout of the preliminary card, Jose Delgado defeated Connor Matthews by knockout in the first round of their featherweight fight. A spinning back fist from Delgado rocked Matthews early on, but the American managed to stay on his feet.

Delgado then took the fight to the ground, worked his way to full mount, and landed a barrage of punches, prompting the referee to stop the fight.

Angela Hill def. Ketlen Souza

In another matchup, veteran fighter Angela Hill secured a unanimous decision victory over rising contender Ketlen Souza, getting back in the win column after her defeat to Tabatha Ricci in August 2024.

Hill started the fight aggressively, outworking Souza in the opening round. Although Souza came back strong in Round 2 with some powerful strikes, she was taken down by Hill early in the final round. Despite getting back to her feet and landing some effective shots in the closing minutes, the judges scored the bout in Hill's favor.

Rafael Estevan def. Jesus Aguillar

Rafael Estevan returned to competition with a unanimous decision win over Jesus Aguillar, who is a graduate of 'Dana White's Contender Series.' The Brazilian fighter neutralized Aguillar's striking with effective takedowns.

Though Aguillar surged in the final round as Estevan seemed to fade, the late rally did not change the outcome, with Estevan winning two of the three rounds on the judges' scorecards.

Gabriel Bonfim def. Khaos Williams

Brazil's Gabriel Bonfim delivered an impressive performance against Khaos Williams in the bantamweight division. Bonfim was the cleaner striker, landing more impactful shots in Round 1.

After a powerful right hand from Williams forced Bonfim to initiate grappling, Bonfim trapped Williams in a D'Arce choke as he tried to get back to his feet. Williams went to sleep before he could tap out, leading the referee to stop the fight.

Elijah Smith def. Vince Morales

In another bantamweight bout, Elijah Smith outpointed Vince Morales to secure a unanimous decision victory. After establishing an early lead in Round 1, Smith faced challenges against Morales' grappling in Round 2. However, he rallied in the third round, earning the judges' nod and breaking Morales' nose with strikes.

Valter Walker def. Don'Tale Mayes

Valter Walker scored the first finish of the night by defeating Don'Tale Mayes with a first-round submission in the heavyweight division. Walker closed the distance quickly, took Mayes down, and focused on his lower body, achieving a heel hook that forced Mayes to tap at the 1:17 mark of Round 1.

Jacqueline Cavalcanti def. Julia Avila

In the opening fight of the night, Jacqueline Cavalcanti defeated Julia Avila by unanimous decision. Cavalcanti put together effective combinations, landed cleaner strikes, and won most exchanges, maintaining her lead throughout the match. This victory extended her UFC win streak to four.

Meanwhile, Avila left her gloves in the octagon after suffering her second consecutive loss, announcing her retirement from professional MMA.

Check out the UFC Vegas 102 full results below:

Main card

Main event: Middleweight - Jared Cannonier def. Gregory Rodrigues by T/KO (R4, 0:21)

Co-main event: Featherweight - Youssef Zalal def. Calvin Kattar by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Middleweight - Edmen Shahbazyan def. Dylan Budka by T/KO (R1, 1:35)

Lightweight - Nazim Sadykhov def. Ismael Bonfim by T/KO (Doctor's stoppage) (R1, 5:00)

Middleweight - Andre Petroski def. Rodolfo Vieira by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Preliminary card

Featherweight - Jose Miguel Delgado def. Connor Matthews by T/KO (R1, 2:58)

Strawweight - Angela Hill def. Ketlen Souza by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Flyweight - Rafael Estevan def. Jesus Aguillar by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Welterweight - Gabriel Bonfim def. Khaos Williams by technical submission (D'Arce choke) (R2, 4:58)

Bantamweight - Elijah Smith def. Vince Morales by unanimous decision (29-28 X 3)

Heavyweight - Valter Walker def. Don'Tale Mayes by submission (Heel hook) (R1, 1:17)

Women's bantamweight - Jacqueline Cavalcanti def. Julia Avila by unanimous decision (30-27 X 3)

