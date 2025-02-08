UFC 312: Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira: Live round-by-round updates

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Feb 08, 2025 15:30 GMT
Justin Tafa (left) and Tallison Teixeira (right) will lock horns on the main card of UFC 312. [Images courtesy: @ufc and @justin.tafa on Instagram]
A heavyweight clash between Justin Tafa and Tallison Teixeira will serve as one of the main card fights at UFC 312, later this evening (Feb.8) at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Tafa (7-4 and 1 NC) is a handful for any heavyweight on the planet, especially since the 31-year-old boasts monstrous KO power, and has clinched all his wins via knockout.

'Bad Man' is 3-1 and 1 NC in his last five, most recently suffering a unanimous decision loss to Karl Williams. A win against a highly touted newcomer like Teixeira could help Tafa land a ranked opposition in his next fight.

Teixeira (7-0) is a 2024 Dana White's Contender Series breakout star. Much like his opponent, the 6'8 giant from Brazil also has a penchant for knockout with six stoppages to his name. 'Xicao' was last seen in a first-round KO win against Arthur Lopez in September.

Teixeira will head into to event as a -155 favorite over Tafa (+130 underdog). The main card of the event will kick off at 10 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from UFC 312.

Check out a face-off between the pair below:

UFC 312: Justin Tafa vs. Tallison Teixeira

Round 1

