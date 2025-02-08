UFC 312: Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli: Full video highlights

A lightweight showdown between Quillan Salkilld and Anshul Jubli opened up the fight card for UFC 312. The event took place on February 9 at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

The event marked Jubli's first UFC appearance since his loss against Mike Breeden at UFC 294. Salkilld, on the other hand, entered the bout on a seven-fight win streak.

The fight turned out to be a very short-lived affair as Salkilld landed a brutal right hand that knocked Jubli down in the opening seconds of the fight. This led the referee to intervene and stop the fight in the Australian's favor. 'King of Lions' protested the 19-second stoppage but without success.

