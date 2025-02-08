UFC 312: Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli: Live round-by-round updates

A pair of promising lightweight prospects collide as Australia’s Quillan Salkilld takes on India’s Anshul Jubli in a preliminary clash at UFC 312.

Salkilld earned his UFC contract through Dana White’s Contender Series, where he showcased his well-rounded skill set in a dominant decision win over Gauge Young. Now riding a seven-fight win streak, the Australian looks to capitalize on the opportunity of fighting in front of his home crowd and make a strong first impression in his UFC debut.

Jubli, India’s brightest MMA prospect, made waves by winning the first Road to UFC lightweight tournament, finishing Jeka Saragih in the finals. However, he suffered his first professional setback at UFC 294 against Mike Breeden after dominating a significant portion of the fight. Now, eager to bounce back, Jubli seeks to prove that loss was just a minor setback in his promising career.

UFC 312 features a stacked main card, kicking off at 10 p.m. ET (7 p.m. PT), available exclusively on pay-per-view via ESPN+. The action begins earlier with a four-fight preliminary card airing on ESPN2 and streaming on Disney+ at 8 p.m. ET, followed by four early prelims streaming on ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for live coverage and play-by-play updates of the Quillan Salkilld vs. Anshul Jubli clash:

