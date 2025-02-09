UFC 312: Wang Cong vs. Bruna Brasil: Full video highlights

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Feb 09, 2025 02:08 GMT
Wang Cong (left) and Bruna Brasil (right) went toe-to-toe at UFC 312 [Image courtesy: Getty]
Wang Cong (left) and Bruna Brasil (right) went toe-to-toe at UFC 312 [Image courtesy: Getty]

A flyweight scrap between Wang Cong and Bruna Brasil graced the preliminary card of UFC 312. The event was held on February 9 and the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia served as the venue.

The event marked Cong's first UFC appearance since her first career loss in November 2024. Brasil, on other hand, walked into the bout with a win over Molly McCann in July 2024.

In the opening round, both fighters managed to find success with their strikes.

In-between rounds, UFC middleweight Caio Borralho was seen giving advice to Brasil.

In the second round, Cong started to push the pace in an attempt to control the fight.

'The Joker' continued to pressure her opponent in the third round.

The Chinese fighter managed to score a takedown in the closing seconds of the contest.

The fight lasted all three rounds and ended with a unanimous decision victory for Cong. All three judges scored the fight 30-27 in her favor.

