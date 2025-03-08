UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev: Live round-by-round updates

By Ujwal Jain
Modified Mar 08, 2025 15:34 GMT
Alex Pereira (left) will take on Magomed Ankalaev (right) in the main event of UFC 313. [Images courtesy @ankalaev_magomed on Instagram and Getty Images]
Alex Pereira (left) will take on Magomed Ankalaev (right) in the main event of UFC 313. [Images courtesy @ankalaev_magomed on Instagram and Getty Images]

A light-heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev will headline UFC 313 later tonight (March 8) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ad

Pereira (12-2) is arguably the biggest star in the promotion. The former kickboxing world champion's exemplary striking and nuclear power have been a puzzle few have been able to solve.

While his middleweight title reign was short-lived, 'Poatan's' time as the light heavyweight champion has been awe-inspiring. The Brazilian has largely cleaned out the top echelon of the division, apart from Ankalaev.

Notably, Pereira holds two wins against Jiri Prochazka and one against Jamahal Hill, both former champions. He was most recently seen in a TKO win over Khalil Rountree Jr.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In the other half of the main event, Ankalaev (19-1-1) is thought by many as the anti-thesis to 'Poatan's' fighting style. Hailing from Dagestan, the No.1 contender boasts a credible ground game on top of his proficient striking skills.

Experts believe that if Ankalaev imposes a grappling-heavy game during the fight, Pereira is in for a rough night. The 32-year-old is currently on a 13-fight unbeaten run and was last seen in a unanimous decision win over Aleksandar Rakic.

Ad

Pereira is currently listed as -112 favorite for the fight, with Ankalaev listed at -108. The main card of UFC 313 will kick off at 10 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the event.

Check out the final face-off between the pair below:

Ad

UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Round 1

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Ujwal Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी