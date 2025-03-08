UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev: Live round-by-round updates

A light-heavyweight title fight between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev will headline UFC 313 later tonight (March 8) at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Ad

Pereira (12-2) is arguably the biggest star in the promotion. The former kickboxing world champion's exemplary striking and nuclear power have been a puzzle few have been able to solve.

While his middleweight title reign was short-lived, 'Poatan's' time as the light heavyweight champion has been awe-inspiring. The Brazilian has largely cleaned out the top echelon of the division, apart from Ankalaev.

Notably, Pereira holds two wins against Jiri Prochazka and one against Jamahal Hill, both former champions. He was most recently seen in a TKO win over Khalil Rountree Jr.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In the other half of the main event, Ankalaev (19-1-1) is thought by many as the anti-thesis to 'Poatan's' fighting style. Hailing from Dagestan, the No.1 contender boasts a credible ground game on top of his proficient striking skills.

Experts believe that if Ankalaev imposes a grappling-heavy game during the fight, Pereira is in for a rough night. The 32-year-old is currently on a 13-fight unbeaten run and was last seen in a unanimous decision win over Aleksandar Rakic.

Ad

Pereira is currently listed as -112 favorite for the fight, with Ankalaev listed at -108. The main card of UFC 313 will kick off at 10 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the event.

Check out the final face-off between the pair below:

Ad

UFC 313: Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.