UFC 313: Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo: Full video highlights

Amanda Lemos and Iasmin Lucindo went toe-to-toe in a strawweight clash on the main card of UFC 313. The event took place on March 8 and the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada served as the venue.

Ad

Before the clash, Lucindo was riding a four-fight win streak in the UFC. Lemos, on the other hand, came up short against Virna Jandiroba in her last UFC outing.

The fight got to the ground in the first round where Lemos landed heavy elbows from the top position. In the second round, Lemos landed some heavy leg kicks on her opponent.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Lucindo managed to score a takedown in the third round and attempted to land strikes.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The fight lasted all 15 minutes and ended with a unanimous decision victory for Lemos. All three judges scored the bout 29-28 in favor of the 37-year-old.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.