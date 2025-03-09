UFC 313: Amanda Lemos vs. Iasmin Lucindo: Full video highlights

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Mar 09, 2025 04:19 GMT
Amanda Lemos (left) and Iasmin Lucindo (right) were matched up for UFC 313 [Image courtesy: Getty]
Amanda Lemos (left) and Iasmin Lucindo (right) crossed paths at UFC 313. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Amanda Lemos and Iasmin Lucindo went toe-to-toe in a strawweight clash on the main card of UFC 313. The event took place on March 8 and the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada served as the venue.

Before the clash, Lucindo was riding a four-fight win streak in the UFC. Lemos, on the other hand, came up short against Virna Jandiroba in her last UFC outing.

The fight got to the ground in the first round where Lemos landed heavy elbows from the top position. In the second round, Lemos landed some heavy leg kicks on her opponent.

Lucindo managed to score a takedown in the third round and attempted to land strikes.

The fight lasted all 15 minutes and ended with a unanimous decision victory for Lemos. All three judges scored the bout 29-28 in favor of the 37-year-old.

Edited by Puneet Sharma
हिन्दी