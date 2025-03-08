UFC 313: Curtis Blaydes vs. Rizvan Kuniev: Live round-by-round updates

The UFC 313 preliminary card concludes with a compelling heavyweight clash between longtime contender Curtis Blaydes and debuting prospect Rizvan Kuniev.

Blaydes lost to Tom Aspinall last summer in a contest for the interim heavyweight championship. The American holds a record of 18-5 (1 no contest). He also has formidable finishing skills, having won 13 of his 18 fights via knockout.

Kuniev, a Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) graduate, steps into the octagon for the first time with a 12-2-1 record. He also holds solid finishing skills, with six knockouts and two submissions. Kuniev has quietly built momentum in regional promotions, with a high-profile TKO win over Hugo Cunha on DWCS.

UFC 313 takes place on Saturday, March 8, at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The main card streams live on ESPN+ pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. Featured prelims air on ESPN+ and ESPNews at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. Early prelims are available on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass at 6:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. PT.

Round 1

