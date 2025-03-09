UFC 313: King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy: Full video highlights

King Green and Mauricio Ruffy went toe-to-toe in a lightweight clash at UFC 313. The fight opened the main card of the event, which was held on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Green entered the fight after suffering a loss against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304. Ruffy, on the other hand, was riding a six-fight win streak before the encounter on March 8.

Ruffy started the fight on an impressive note as he landed a punch in the opening minutes of the fight that seemingly stunned Green.

The bout turned out to be a short-lived affair as Ruffy landed a spinning wheel kick that knocked his opponent out cold.

