UFC 313: King Green vs. Mauricio Ruffy: Full video highlights

By Puneet Sharma
Modified Mar 09, 2025 03:57 GMT
King Green (left) and Mauricio Ruffy (right) locked horns at UFC 313 [Image courtesy: Getty]
King Green (left) and Mauricio Ruffy (right) locked horns at UFC 313 [Image courtesy: Getty]

King Green and Mauricio Ruffy went toe-to-toe in a lightweight clash at UFC 313. The fight opened the main card of the event, which was held on March 8 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Green entered the fight after suffering a loss against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 304. Ruffy, on the other hand, was riding a six-fight win streak before the encounter on March 8.

Ruffy started the fight on an impressive note as he landed a punch in the opening minutes of the fight that seemingly stunned Green.

The bout turned out to be a short-lived affair as Ruffy landed a spinning wheel kick that knocked his opponent out cold.

Edited by Puneet Sharma
