UFC 313 payouts and purses: How much are Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, Justin Gaethje, and others making? Reported and estimated salaries

UFC 313 is poised to light up the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, March 8, with a potential action-packed lineup of matchups. As the third pay-per-view event of the year, it marks the promotion’s return to 'Sin City' following UFC 310 in December 2024.

Ad

The fight card will be headlined by a championship showdown, with reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira putting his title on the line against top contender Magomed Ankalaev. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, former interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is set for a rematch against Rafael Fiziev.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

UFC 313: How much are Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev reportedly going to make?

With UFC 313 fast approaching, MMA fans are keen to learn the fight purses for the fighters competing on this highly anticipated card. While official figures have yet to be revealed, estimates can be made by analyzing the fighters' past earnings.

Alex Pereira is arguably the most high-profile fighter on the UFC 313 card, making it likely that he will earn the largest payday of his career to date. According to a report by BetMGM, 'Poatan' took home $2.7 million, including PPV shares and a $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, for his dominant victory over Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307. Given these figures, he is expected to pocket somewhere between $3 million and $3.5 million this Saturday.

Ad

As for Magomed Ankalaev, the title challenger is expected to secure a six-figure payday, likely around $750,000—significantly exceeding his earnings from his unanimous decision victory over Aleksandar Rakic at UFC 308.

UFC 313: What are Justin Gaethje and other fighters reportedly making at UFC 313?

Justin Gaethje is widely regarded as the second-biggest draw on the lineup, and he is expected to earn between $2.5 and $2.8 million for his rematch against Rafael Fiziev. 'The Highlight' reportedly bagged around $2.3 million for his UFC 300 showdown against Max Holloway.

Ad

Meanwhile, Fiziev may earn considerably less than Gaethje, but he is still set to receive the highest paycheck of his career thus far. 'Ataman' is projected to take home between $350,000 and $450,000 this weekend.

The fight card will also showcase a lightweight clash between Jalin Turner and Ignacio Bahamondes. 'The Tarantula' reportedly earned approximately $119,000 for his fight against Renato Moicano at UFC 300. This time, he is expected to receive an improved payday, estimated to be between $150,000 and $180,000.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.