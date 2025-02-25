UFC 313 walkout songs: Tracks Alex Pereira, Magomed Ankalaev, Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker, and others have used before

UFC 313 is set to electrify the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, March 8, with a stacked lineup of thrilling matchups. The third pay-per-view event of the year marks the MMA promotion's return to 'Sin City' after a three-month hiatus following UFC 310 in December 2024.

The fight card will feature a championship bout at the top of the lineup. Headlining the event, reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira will defend his title against top contender Magomed Ankalaev. Meanwhile, in the co-main event, former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje is set to square off against Dan Hooker.

UFC 313: Which songs have Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev walked out to?

Walkouts are the driving force of any high-stakes fight card, bringing the arena to life and turning it into a stage filled with anticipation. These dramatic entrances not only fuel the fighters' determination but also send surges of adrenaline through the crowd.

Although the official walkout songs for UFC 313 have yet to be revealed, we can look back at the iconic tracks these fighters have used in previous fights.

With an impressive 9-1 record in the UFC, including seven knockout victories, Alex Pereira is riding high off his fourth-round stoppage win over Khalil Rountree Jr. at UFC 307 in October 2024, where he successfully defended his light heavyweight title. Now, the Brazilian champion has his sights on securing his fourth consecutive title defense.

When it comes to making his entrance, 'Poatan' showcases one of the most fearsome walkouts in the UFC, punctuated by his iconic bow-and-arrow gesture—a striking homage to his Pataxó tribal heritage.

Pereira has cemented 'Itsári' by Brazilian heavy metal band Sepultura as his signature walkout anthem, making his way to the octagon to the thunderous track for every UFC fight thus far.

Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev, boasting an impressive UFC record of 11-1-1 with one no-contest, is gearing up for his second shot at championship gold. The Russian powerhouse last competed at UFC 308 in October, delivering a commanding performance to secure a unanimous decision victory over Aleksandar Rakić.

Much like Poatan, Ankalaev has remained loyal to a single walkout song throughout his UFC career. Ever since his UFC debut in 2018, Ankalaev has steadily entered the octagon to the stirring sounds of 'Мой Нанак (My Nanak)' by Tamila Sagaipova.

UFC 313: Which songs have Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker, and others walked out to?

Holding a UFC record of 8-5, with six of those victories coming by knockout, Justin Gaethje is looking to bounce back at UFC 313 from a heartbreaking last-second knockout loss to Max Holloway in their BMF title showdown at UFC 300 in April 2024.

'The Highlight' is known for switching up his walkout songs for each fight, keeping fans guessing with his musical choices. For his UFC 300 bout, he made his entrance to 'Celebrate' by American reggae rock band Dirty Heads, featuring The Unlikely Candidates.

Gaethje has previously opted for 'Fallen Kings' by Tribal Seeds as his walkout anthem for his first BMF title fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 in July 2023.

Meanwhile, his opponent, Dan Hooker, boasts an octagon record of 14-8, with seven of those victories coming by knockout. 'The Hangman' will be aiming to build on his momentum after securing a hard-fought split decision win over Mateusz Gamrot at UFC 305 in August.

Hooker frequently changes his walkout songs for each fight. For his UFC 305 appearance, he made his way to the octagon accompanied by the timeless melodies of 'Minuet' by Luigi Boccherini.

'The Hangman' also chose 'Son of the Dirty South' by Brantley Gilbert and Jelly Roll as his walkout anthem for his clash against Jalin Turner at UFC 290 in July 2023.

Another highly anticipated showdown set for the UFC 313 card is a lightweight clash between seasoned veteran King Green and rising prospect Mauricio Ruffy.

Green chose Kendrick Lamar’s fiery Drake diss track, 'Euphoria', for his walkout at UFC 304 in July 2024. However, the night didn’t go as planned for the American veteran, as he suffered a first-round submission loss to Paddy Pimblett.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC 313 fight card:

Jalin Turner: 'i n t e r l u d e' by J. Cole

Ignacio Bahamondes: 'Paz En La Tormenta' by Marcos Yaroide

Curtis Blaydes: 'Mortal Kombat' theme song by Techno Syndrome

Armen Petrosyan: 'Yarkhushta' by Sevak Amroyan

Alex Morono: 'Enemies' by Eleine

