UFC 314: Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva: Full video highlights

Jean Silva continued his red-hot streak at UFC 314, securing a second-round submission victory over Bryce Mitchell.

In one of the most anticipated bouts on Saturday night’s main card, Silva and Mitchell clashed in a high-stakes contest. Mitchell entered the fight looking to build momentum off a recent knockout win over Kron Gracie, while Silva sought his fifth UFC win and a Top 15 spot after a dominant run that included a first-round finish of Melsik Baghdasaryan.

The first round saw Mitchell pressure early, cutting off the cage and firing off low kicks to maintain distance. Silva showed flashes of sharp striking but was mostly conservative until landing a clean right hand and later stuffing a Mitchell takedown attempt. Though the round was competitive, Silva’s cleaner shots may have edged it.

In Round 2, Silva dropped Mitchell with a right hand and dominated the exchanges. Mitchell desperately sought a takedown but couldn’t find success as Silva's balance and takedown defense held firm. After repeated sprawls and striking flurries, Silva locked in a tight ninja choke during a scramble. Mitchell didn’t tap — he went out cold.

The official stoppage came at 3:52 of Round 2, marking Silva’s 13th straight win and fifth in the UFC.

Post-fight, Silva erupted with energy in his interview, shouting out Miami and declaring, “Next champion, brother!” He called out Diego Lopes for a title fight, provided Lopes wins his bout later in the night.

Check out the UFC 314 fight results below:

Main card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes – vacant UFC featherweight title

Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Yair Rodriguez vs. Patricio Pitbull

Jean Silva def. Bryce Mitchell by submission (ninja choke, R2, 3:52)

Dominick Reyes def. Nikita Krylov by KO (punches, R1, 2:24)

Prelims

Dan Ige def. Sean Woodson by TKO (R3, 1:12)

Virna Jandiroba def. Yan Xiaonan by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Chase Hooper def. Jim Miller by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Julian Erosa def. Darren Elkins by TKO (punches, R1, 4:15)

Early prelims

Michal Oleksiejczuk def. Sedriques Dumas by TKO (punches and elbows, R1, 2:49)

Su Mudaerji def. Mitch Raposo by split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

Marco Tulio def. Tresean Gore by TKO (punches, R2, 3:16)

Nora Cornolle def. Hailey Cowan by submission (rear-naked choke, R2, 1:52)

