UFC 314: Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva: Live round-by-round updates

A featherweight clash between Bryce Mitchell and Jean Silva will go down later this evening (April 12) on the main card of UFC 314 at the Kaseya Center in Miami.

Ad

Mitchell (17-2) is one of the most polarizing stars in the whole of MMA. While his flat Earth beliefs and eccentric persona have both attracted fans and haters, his recent controversial take on a WW II German dictator has landed 'Thug Nasty' under tremendous public scrutiny.

Regardless, the 30-year-old is one of the best grapplers in the division and boasts wins against the likes of Dan Ige and Edson Barboza among others.

Ad

Trending

Silva (15-2) has made sure to cash in on the fan backlash against Mithcell during the build-up of the fight. From personal taunts during the pre-fight presser, to fiery verbal tirades at the weigh-ins, there is true bad blood between the fighters.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

With 12 knockout wins to his name 'Lord' is a credible threat on the feet. Seeing as Mitchell has had a history of struggling against power punchers like Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria, many doubt if 'Thug Nasty' would be able to survive Silva's onslaught.

Ad

'Lord' will enter the octagon as a -278 favorite, with Mitchell as a +225 underdog. The main card of UFC 314 will kick off at 10 PM ET. Stick with Sportskeeda for live coverage and play-by-play updates from the fight card.

Check out the final face-off between the two fighters below:

Ad

UFC 314: Bryce Mitchell vs. Jean Silva

Round 1

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ujwal Jain Ujwal Jain is a sports journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda and holds a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism. He has been practicing martial arts from an early age and won several accolades at national-level competitions in karate and Taekwondo. He also holds a back belt in karate. Ujwal loves fact-checking, helping out with related research, and being a fresh set of eyes for fellow writers’ articles. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.