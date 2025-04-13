UFC 314: Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes: Full video highlights

Dominick Reyes made a powerful statement at UFC 314 by finishing Nikita Krylov with a crushing first-round knockout, extending his winning streak and putting himself back in the light heavyweight title conversation. The fight opened the main card of the pay-per-view at a packed T-Mobile Arena, with fans anticipating a clash between two proven 205-pound veterans.

Krylov, fighting for the first time in over two years, came out aggressive, pushing the pace early with kicks and forward pressure. Reyes, however, remained composed and relied on sharp counterstriking. Krylov landed a few kicks and tried to close the distance, but Reyes' timing proved to be the difference.

Midway through the round, Krylov lunged forward and walked directly into a clean left hand from Reyes. The punch landed flush, dropping Krylov to the canvas. The referee quickly stepped in as Reyes walked away with the knockout win at 2:24 of the first round.

Check out the impressive left hand from Reyes below:

This marks Reyes’ third straight victory following a four-fight skid that had many questioning his future in the division. The former title challenger has now knocked out back-to-back opponents, signaling a potential resurgence.

After the fight, an emotional Reyes embraced U.S. President Donald Trump, who was in attendance cageside.

In his post-fight interview, Reyes credited his faith for helping him endure his struggles and get back on track. He also acknowledged Krylov as a dangerous opponent and noted that this was the Ukrainian's first KO loss at light heavyweight.

When asked by Joe Rogan about his next move, Reyes didn’t call out a specific name but made his intentions clear:

“One more and then the title.”

With this performance, Reyes not only reminded the MMA world of his elite potential but also injected new energy into the top of the light heavyweight division.

