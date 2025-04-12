UFC 314: Nikita Krylov vs. Dominick Reyes: Live round-by-round updates

Nikita Krylov and Dominick Reyes kick off the UFC 314 main card in a battle that could shake up the light heavyweight Top 10.
Krylov hasn’t fought since early 2023, but he returns riding a three-fight win streak. The Ukrainian standout finished Ryan Spann and Alexander Gustafsson and outworked Volkan Oezdemir in that stretch. Now, he looks to pick up where he left off and make another run toward the top.
Reyes, meanwhile, knows all about making a comeback. After a rough four-fight skid that began with his razor-thin loss to Jon Jones, he’s finally regained momentum. Reyes stopped Dustin Jacoby last June and followed it up with a clean TKO over Anthony Smith at UFC 310.
The early prelims will begin at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time and 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time on UFC Fight Pass. The prelims will air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern and 5:00 p.m. Pacific on ESPN and ESPN+. The main card will start at 10:00 p.m. Eastern and 7:00 p.m. Pacific, streaming live on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View.
