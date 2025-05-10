UFC 315: Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva: Live round-by-round updates

UFC 315 will feature two exciting female matchups as part of the main card, the first of which being a clash between Alexa Grasso and Natalia Silva. Their clash will feature as the second fight on the main card, with Grasso hoping to bounce back from a title defeat to Valentina Shevchenko in her previous clash. Silva, on the other hand, will hope to extend her record in the UFC to 7-0 with a statement-making win over a former champion.

Ad

Grasso still holds the No.1 ranking in the division, and a win could see her right back in the title mix. Silva occupies the No.5 ranking, and a victory over the Mexican will likely see her overtake Grasso's current ranking. Despite Grasso's more notable achiements, she is the less-experienced fighter with a record of 16-4-1 compared to Silva, who boasts an 18-5-1.

According to ufc.com, the Brazilian fighter is marked as a -250 favorite, with the former champion a +205 underdog. Don't miss the live coverage and play-by-play updates from Sportskeeda as the second fight on the main card unfolds.

Ad

Trending

Watch their face-off below:

Ad

UFC 315: Alexa Grasso vs. Natalia Silva

Follow the events from every round from the fight below:

Round 1:

Round 2:

Round 3:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Liam Fresen Liam is a MMA and Boxing writer at Sportskeeda. His journey into MMA journalism began with a high school diploma in 2017, but his passion for writing led him to diverse experiences, including internships in research and writing roles and accounting work.



Liam's fascination with MMA was sparked by Conor McGregor, with Dustin Poirier's bout against Dan Hooker in 2020 sealing his love for the sport. Poirier remains Liam's favorite fighter, whom he admires for his attitude, fighting style, and persona both inside and outside the cage. He is an advocate for the removal of the 12-6 elbow rule in MMA.



Liam strives to report precise and relevant information by cross-checking his work, reaching out to relevant sources for comments, and adhering to Sportskeeda's guidelines. His work has been recognized on popular MMA platforms, with his article headlines featuring in YouTube recaps and appearing onscreen during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience.



Outside of work, Liam enjoys playing cricket, practising Brazilian jiu-jitsu, cooking, music, and reading. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.