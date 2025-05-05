UFC 315: Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

UFC 315 takes place on May 10. With 15 fights scheduled, it isn't lacking in compelling matchups. From the bottom up, it all begins with the early preliminary card, which features three bouts.

They are Brad Katona vs. Bekzat Almakhan at bantamweight, Daniel Santos vs. Jeong Yeong Lee at featherweight, and Marc-André Barriault vs. Bruno Silva. Then, on the preliminary card, four fights are scheduled, starting with Navajo Stirling vs. Ivan Erslan at light heavyweight.

In the same division, Modestas Bukauskas faces its resident wild man, Ion Cuţelaba. Several weight classes below, ex-UFC women's strawweight champion Jéssica Andrade takes on Jasmine Jasudavicius at women's flyweight. The final prelim bout sees the return of Canadian prospect Mike Malott, who faces Charles Radtke at welterweight.

For the main card opener, former women's flyweight champion Alexa Grasso faces streaking Brazilian Natália Silva, who has yet to taste defeat in the promotion. Afterward, the legendary José Aldo takes on Aiemann Zahabi.

In the co-main event, the great Valentina Shevchenko defends her women's flyweight title against France's Manon Fiorot, while the headliner sees Belal Muhammad make his first welterweight title defense against Australian star Jack Della Maddalena.

UFC 315 start time

UFC 315 starts with the preliminary card at 6:30 PM E.T. (Eastern Time) / 3:30 PM P.T. (Pacific Time) on May 10. Meanwhile, the prelim card starts at 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. Lastly, the main card starts at 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T. All times are for Americans.

The table below provides times for non-American viewers:

Country Early Prelims Prelims Main Card Canada 6:30 PM E.D.T. (May 10) 8:00 PM E.D.T. (May 10) 10:00 PM E.D.T. (May 10) U.S.A. 6:30 PM E.T. / 3:30 PM P.T. (May 10) 8:00 PM E.T. / 5:00 PM P.T. (May 10) 10:00 PM E.T. / 7:00 PM P.T. (May 10) U.K. 11:30 PM B.S.T. (May 10) 1:00 AM B.S.T. (May 11) 3:00 AM B.S.T. (May 11) U.A.E. 2:30 AM G.S.T. (May 11) 4:00 AM G.S.T. (May 11) 6:00 AM G.S.T. (May 11) India 4:00 AM I.S.T. (May 11) 5:30 AM I.S.T. (May 11) 7:30 AM I.S.T. (May 11) Brazil 7:30 PM B.R.T. (May 10) 9:00 PM B.R.T. (May 10) 11:00 PM B.R.T. (May 10) Australia 9:30 AM A.E.D.T. (May 11) 11:00 AM A.E.D.T. (May 11) 1:00 PM A.E.D.T. May 11)

How to watch UFC 315?

The UFC 315 early prelims will be broadcast on ESPN+ and Disney+, while the second preliminary card will have a third, additional platform on the normal ESPN broadcast. The main card will only be streamed on ESPN+ pay-per-view. These platforms, though, are for American viewers.

U.K. fans can tune into TNT Sports and Discovery+, while Indian fans can find the event on SonyLIV.

The event venue

The card takes place at Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. This event serves as the first pay-per-view in Montreal since 2015. Bell Centre is a multi-purpose arena with a seating capacity of 21,105.

The UFC 315 fight card

The current full fight card is as follows:

Main card:

Welterweight title: Belal Muhammad (c) (24-3) (1) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (17-2)

Women's flyweight title: Valentina Shevchenko (c) (24-4-1) vs. Manon Fiorot (12-1)

Bantamweight: José Aldo (32-9) vs. Aiemann Zahabi (12-2)

Women's flyweight: Alexa Grasso (16-4-1) vs. Natália Silva (18-5-1)

Prelims:

Welterweight: Mike Malott (11-2-1) vs. Charles Radtke (10-4)

Women's flyweight: Jéssica Andrade (26-13) vs. Jasmine Jasudavicius (13-3)

Light heavyweight: Modestas Bukauskas (17-6) vs. Ion Cuţelaba (19-10-1) (1)

Light heavyweight: Navajo Stirling (6-0) vs. Ivan Erslan (14-4)

Early prelims:

Middleweight: Marc-André Barriault (16-9) (1) vs. Bruno Silva (23-12)

Featherweight: Daniel Santos (11-2) vs. Lee Jeong-yeong (11-2)

Bantamweight: Brad Katona (14-4) vs. Bekzat Almakhan (11-2)

