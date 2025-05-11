UFC 315: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot: Full video highlights

The co-main event on UFC 315 featured a women's flyweight title fight between reigning champion Valentina Shevchenko and top contender Manon Fiorot. The pay-per-view event was held on May 10 at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Canada.
Shevchenko began her second reign as champion after reclaiming her title from Alexa Grasso via unanimous decision at Noche UFC 306 last year. After that, 'Bullet' traded words with Fiorot on social media, making their matchup at UFC 315 a highly anticipated one for MMA fans worldwide.
Fiorot entered the title fight undefeated in the promotion. She was coming off a 12 fight winning streak, the most recent being a unanimous decision win victory against Erin Blanchfield at Atlantic City last year. The French fighter was confident in her abilities to dethrone Shevchenko.
Shevchenko makes her way to the octagon.
Shevchenko and Fiorot exchanged strikes in the first round, putting pressure on one another until the reigning champion's piercing blows left the latter's nose to bleed. After securing a takedown, Shevchenko remained on top of her opponent for the remainder of the round.
After a lot of unsuccessful takedown attempts, Fiorot finally took down Shevchenko at the end of the second round. The French fighter then bounced back in the third round by displaying her resilience.
In the fourth round, Shevchenko's powerful right hand floored the 35-year-old, but she survived the bell.
Their fight ultimately went the distance, and after five rounds of intense action, Shevchenko was declared the winner via unanimous decision. The judges scored the contest (48-47x3) in favor of 'Bullet'.