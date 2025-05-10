UFC 315: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Manon Fiorot: Live round-by-round updates

Valentina Shevchenko enters her second women's flyweight reign with a point to prove. She faces surging French contender Manon Fiorot at the UFC 315 co-main event.

Shevchenko dominated Alexa Grasso in their trilogy bout at UFC 306, using her wrestling to shut down the narrative that she was slowing down. Her movement was sharp, timing crisp, and the performance reminded the division that 'Bullet' can still fire against world-class competition. She’s now 10-1-1 at 125 pounds and gearing up to generate a statement-making effort against Fiorot.

But Fiorot has been on a roll herself. She holds seven wins in seven UFC appearances, with a win streak stretching back twelve fights. She’s a high-volume striker with strength to match her speed and a game that looks built to frustrate the champ. Her control in the clinch and takedown defense could be the key to pulling off an upset win.

UFC 315: Muhammad vs. Della Maddalena airs Saturday, May 10. Early prelims kick off at 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+, with the main card live at 10 p.m. ET on PPV.

Follow and stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for the live round-by-round coverage and event updates:

Round 1

