UFC 315 walkout songs: Tracks Belal Muhammad, Jack Della Maddalena, Valentina Shevchenko, Manon Fiorot, and others have used before

UFC 315 is set to take center stage at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday, May 10, featuring a compelling lineup of high-stakes matchups. The fifth pay-per-view event on the UFC calendar in 2025, it marks the promotion’s first return to the 'City of Mary' since UFC 186 nearly a decade ago, in April 2015.

The lineup is headlined by a championship double-header. In the main event, reigning welterweight king Belal Muhammad puts his title on the line against surging contender Jack Della Maddalena. Meanwhile, the co-main event has flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko defending her belt against Manon Fiorot.

UFC 315: Which songs have Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena walked out to?

Walkouts remain one of the most iconic and emotionally charged elements of any major fight card, igniting the crowd and building anticipation as fighters prepare to step into the Octagon. More than just entrances, these moments help athletes lock in mentally while sending a jolt of electricity through the arena.

While the official walkout tracks for UFC 315 have yet to be confirmed, let's take a closer look at the entrance songs these fighters have selected in previous appearances.

Boasting a UFC record of 15-3, with two knockout victories to his name, Belal Muhammad is currently on an impressive 11-fight unbeaten streak. He returns to the octagon for his first title defense since outpointing Leon Edwards at UFC 304 in July 2024 to capture the welterweight crown.

When it comes to walkout music, 'Remember the Name' consistently honors his Palestinian roots by entering to the Arabic anthem 'My Blood is Palestine' by Dami Falasteeni in every UFC appearance to date.

Meanwhile, Jack Della Maddalena returns to action at UFC 315 after over a year away from competition. The 28-year-old Australian holds an unblemished 7-0 UFC record, with four of those wins coming by knockout. He was last seen at UFC 299 in March 2024, where he stopped former title challenger Gilbert Burns in the third round.

Much like Muhammad, Maddalena has shown a clear preference for his walkout music, consistently choosing the 1975 rock anthem 'T.N.T.' by Australian legends AC/DC for each of his UFC appearances.

UFC 315: Which songs have Valentina Shevchenko, Manon Fiorot, and others walked out to?

Sporting a UFC record of 13-3-1 with four wins by knockout, Valentina Shevchenko is poised to make the first defense of her flyweight title in her second reign as champion. ‘Bullet’ reclaimed the belt in convincing fashion, outclassing Alexa Grasso in their trilogy showdown at UFC 306 in September 2024.

Shevchenko remains committed to her pre-fight tradition, paying tribute to her Kyrgyzstani heritage by making her entrance to the vibrant instrumental rhythms of Lezginka, a traditional folk dance rooted in Eastern European and Central Asian culture.

Meanwhile, Manon Fiorot returns to the Octagon after more than a year away, bringing with her an unblemished 7-0 UFC record, including five wins by decision. The French standout was last in action at UFC Atlantic City in March 2024, where she earned a dominant unanimous decision victory over Erin Blanchfield.

‘The Beast’ has consistently chosen the 2008 French rap track 'Que Pour Les Vrais' by Rohff as her walkout anthem.

Another exciting showdown on the UFC 315 card is the bantamweight battle between UFC Hall of Famer José Aldo and Aiemann Zahabi. For his walkout, Aldo has consistently chosen a powerful mix of the timeless 1977 anthem 'We Are the Champions' by Queen and 'Run This Town' by Rihanna, featuring Jay-Z and Kanye West.

Check out the potential walkout songs for other fighters on the UFC 315 fight card:

Alexa Grasso: 'El Son de la Negra' by Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitian

Natalia Silva: 'Nothing Is Impossible - Planetshakers Live' by Bethel Church

Benoit Saint Denis: 'Le Chant Des Commandos' by NTM

Mike Malott: 'Fat Lip' by Sum 41

Jessica Andrade: 'Diz (You Say)' by Gabriela Rocha

Jasmine Jasudavicius: 'La Bamba' by Los Lobos

Ion Cutelaba: 'Zdob Si Zdub' by Doina Haiducului

Bruno Silva: 'Escola De Vida' by Black Style

Brad Katona: 'Crazy' by Gnarls Barkley

Marc-André Barriault: 'White Horse' by Chris Stapleton

